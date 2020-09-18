Bactronix Flourishes Amidst Disinfection Industry Boom

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the disinfection industry has boomed. Bactronix, a disinfection company with revolutionary technology, has risen to the top in the market throughout the industry's growth thanks to a diverse offering of services and products.

Due to the pandemic, consumers have become more health aware and the numbers prove it. According to a recent study by Global View Research, "the global surface disinfectant market size was estimated at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027." (1) Yet another study by Arizton states that the electrostatic sprayer segment of the market is expected to reach $1.9 billion or more by 2025 (2). Companies like Bactronix, which began driving franchise expansion this year, are benefiting from the country's awareness and push towards more healthy and safe living conditions.

According to Jos Kleynjans , President and CEO of Bactronix and one of the founders of the company, there are many companies in the present market that specialize in one area or another, but not in all areas. "There are labs that do testing, companies the produce disinfectants and sell products retail, businesses that specialize in cleaning, treating and disinfection, but none that do it all," Kleynjans said. "Bactronix is the one 'One-Stop-Shop' for all of the above. This is the reason that Bactronix is recognized as one of the Top Franchising companies in the U.S."

Bactronix finds itself in the middle of the boom thanks to its diversified product and services that cover many disinfection industry segments: on-site testing and inspection, specialized disinfection and cleaning, proprietary product lines and distribution channels, and disinfection certification. Bactronix ensures 100% coverage through an electrostatically charged process that doesn't produce harmful VOCs or by-products. Other services provided by Bactronix include dryer vent and air duct cleaning, mold remediation, vapor barriers, and insecticide treatment.

ABOUT Bactronix

Bactronix is an award-winning, science-based microbial control company that uses proprietary products and advanced equipment for a wide range of mold removal and disinfection services. Their certified personnel are highly trained in administering effective, eco-friendly disinfection treatments to commercial and residential facilities.

