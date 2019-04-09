Bacula Announces Fully Integrated Backup and Recovery for Docker

WILMINGTON, Delaware, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced its module for Docker Containers http://ots.ch/Ze74kj, making it the first backup and recovery software vendor to offer fully automated, integrated and comprehensive backup of Docker. Aimed at easing the workloads of IT and DevOps departments using container technology based on Docker, SUSE CaaS or OpenShift, this is the first of a series of significant technology announcements Bacula Systems will make in the first half of 2019 regarding Containers, including Kubernetes, continuing its growing influential role in data backup and recovery.

In a further disruptive move to ease adoption into agile, progressive IT environments, Bacula Systems also announced that the module would be made available free with its Bacula Enterprise Edition Bronze level subscriptions and above.

"DevOps and other IT departments urgently need a complete, enterprise-grade backup and restore solution for Containers. Bacula is the first to market with its fully automated solution for Docker and it brings a variety of functions and features, all of which result in saved time, saved money, and more power to organizations already exploiting containers in their business". More announcements providing a breadth of backup solutions in the orchestration of containers will be coming soon" said Frank Barker, CEO, Bacula Systems.

"Today, Bacula is the only solution in the world that can back up the full container image including all the read only and writable layers into a single image archive in a fully automated fashion. It is even possible to back up defined Docker images only. Today's announcement puts Bacula Enterprise firmly at the forefront of modern, highly scalable backup and recovery technology," said Reiner Jung, CTO of Mtier.

"Bacula Enterprise Edition is already the most broadly compatible, scalable backup solution in the industry for virtual environments. Today's announcement takes Bacula exceptional flexibility even further," said Aristide Caraccio, VP of Sales and Marketing for Bacula.

Bacula Enterprise software is designed so that organizations can deploy this solution for their entire physical, virtual, Cloud and hybrid environments, regardless of architecture, all from a single platform.

The main features of Bacula Docker Module are:

Backup and Recovery of Docker containers configuration, volumes and images

Fully integrated solution, adhering to Docker philosophy and methodology.

Complete automation for rapid roll-out of container protection strategies

Fully effective integration, using Docker API

Free of charge with Bronze Level Subscriptions and above

Image saving, image rollback and backup of image changes

Fine grained control over what containers and images to back up

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com/

