Bad Ass Cannabis CBD Oil Elixirs Are the Next Evolution of Medicinal Cannabis

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Cannabis Products and its CBD oil elixirs are the latest evolution of medicinal cannabis that dates back thousands of years.

People have been using Cannabis for more than 10,000 years. This makes hemp one of the first and oldest agriculture crops. The late Carl Sagan in 1977 suggested that hemp was the world's first crop.

Although hemp dates back 10 millennia, its first recorded mention for medicinal purposes was by Emperor Shen Neng of China in 2,737 BCE. That certainly gives cannabis a long medical track record.

Now, with the 2018 Farm Bill, Congress has officially brought hemp from the fringes of society into the mainstream. The CBD oil industry is mushrooming in 2019.

Bad Ass Cannabis Products, whose parent company is Mist Health System, understands the health benefits of CBD oil, which is the second most prevalent cannabinoids found in cannabis. Bad Ass Cannabis Products offers two major products to help people: CBD Mind Restore, which promotes a healthy mind, and CBD Body Relief, which promotes a healthy body.

"The American consumer is quickly learning about the health benefits of CBD oil," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products.

Recent research suggests it can improve mood disorders, decrease inflammation, minimize chronic pain, improve gut health, and relieve epilepsy in children.

Bad Ass Cannabis CBD premium liquid elixirs are broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids, and enzymes.

"Now is the perfect time for people to learn about CBD oil. The more you know, the better," Green said.

