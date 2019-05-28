Bad Ass Cannabis CBD Oil Elixirs Good Options for Anxiety and Blood Pressure During National High Blood Pressure Education Month and Mental Health Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research suggests that CBD oil can help people with high blood pressure and those who suffer from anxiety issues.

This is timely information for consumers since May is National High Blood Pressure Education Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. Both observances give health and wellness companies, such as Bad Ass Cannabis Products, the opportunity to educate their consumers about the dangers of high blood pressure and anxiety disorders.

More than 100 million people in the United States have high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease. Forty million adults also suffer from anxiety disorders, which can contribute to high blood pressure.

Bad Ass Cannabis Products, whose parent company is Mist Health System, offers two major products to help people: CBD Mind Restore, which promotes a healthy mind, and CBD Body Relief, which promotes a healthy body.

"High blood pressure is often called the 'silent killer' because there are often no outward symptoms," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products. "These are serious health issues that people need to address. As a health and wellness company, we take our role as an educator seriously. The more information our consumers have, the healthier they will be."

The connection between CBD oil and high blood pressure is the former's ability to lower stress and decrease anxiety.

"We believe people should try our CBD products, especially CBD Mind Restore, if they have anxiety and blood pressure problems," Green said, adding that everyone should keep their family doctor aware of any new products they consume.

Cannabis' medicinal health benefits date back thousands of years. Recent research suggests that CBD oil alleviates pain, reduces depression and anxiety, improves skin health, and lowers the incidence of diabetes.

Bad Ass Cannabis CBD premium liquid elixirs are broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids, and enzymes.

For more information, visit badasscbd.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Bad Ass Cannabis Products

Related Links

https://www.badasscbd.com

