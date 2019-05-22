Bad Ass Cannabis CBD Oil Elixirs The Perfect Complement to Exercise During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Cannabis Products and National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in May are a perfect match.

As part of the monthlong celebration of healthy activity, kids are encouraged to stay active for an hour daily while adults should get the heart pumping for at least 30 minutes.

For children, biking to school is a great and easy way to incorporate physical exercise into their day. Five decades ago, approximately half of students walked or biked to class. Today that number has plummeted to 13 percent.

National Bike to School Day happens to fall in May. Taking a bike ride is a great way for anyone to get healthy.

Bad Ass Cannabis Products, whose parent company is Mist Health System, offers two major products to help people: CBD Mind Restore and CBD Body Relief .

As a health and wellness company, Bad Ass Cannabis Products understands the importance of physical fitness and encourages everyone, young and old, to join a gym, take a walk during lunch or do anything that makes them more fit and healthier.

"We know that our CBD oil elixirs can help you achieve your fitness and health goals," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products. "During the month of May we urge you to try our CBD Body Relief after your workout and make it part of your daily routine."

The natural health benefits of cannabis dates back thousands of years to when one of the emperors of China used hemp for medicinal purposes. Today, research suggests it can improve mood disorders, decrease inflammation and minimize chronic pain. That is why many American consumers are using CBD oil after a five-mile run or workout at the gym.

Bad Ass Cannabis CBD premium liquid elixirs are broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids and enzymes.

For more information, visit badasscbd.com .

