Bad Ass Cannabis, Makers of CBD Oil Elixirs, Urges Men to Schedule Annual Physical during Men's Health Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Men's Health Month in June, Bad Ass Cannabis Products, urges all men to schedule their annual physical for 2019 if they have not yet done so.

Men's Health Month activities promote early detection and treatment of ailments for men and boys. Males can lower their risk factors for illnesses, such as heart disease and lung cancer, by making better life decisions.

Bad Ass Cannabis wants everyone to have their annual physicals because early detection can save lives.

"We know that detecting a disease in its early stages can make all the difference," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products, the makers of CBD elixirs. "As a health and wellness company, we want our consumers to take a proactive role in their health care."

There is also a new alternative that could assist men with several ailments.

Recent research suggests that CBD oil may keep the heart healthy, ease anxiety and help with addiction.

CBD also may be able to help you if you have chronic pain and inflammation. There are also studies that suggest CBD could be of use to people battling chemical dependency and anxiety problems. In addition, one 2017 study found that CBD helped lower blood pressure in 10 male subjects.

Bad Ass Cannabis Products, whose parent company is Mist Health System, understands the potential health benefits of CBD oil, which is the second most prevalent cannabinoid found in cannabis. Bad Ass Cannabis Products offers two major products to help people: CBD Mind Restore and CBD Body Relief .

Bad Ass Cannabis CBD premium liquid elixirs are broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids and enzymes.

"We want men and women to be proactive in their health care," Green said. "We suggest people check out our CBD products to see if they can assist them with their health concerns."

For more information, visit badasscbd.com .

