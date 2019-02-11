Bad Ass Cannabis Oil Expanding Across the United States

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two men are expanding Bad Ass Cannabis Products and their proprietary blend of CBD oil throughout the United States to help Americans overcome anxiety and provide pain relief.

Bad Ass Cannabis Products, whose parent company is Mist Health Systems in Las Vegas, is promoting two major products. CBD Mind Restore helps combat anxiety while CBD Body Relief helps to reduce inflammation.

"Our CBD premium liquid elixirs are natural, broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids and enzymes," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products.

Green said "it is the combination of the broad spectrum of CBD with the proprietary terpene blend" that makes their products effective and which sets them apart from competitors.

"With my partner, Chuck Stebbins, who has more than 30 years of nutritional supplement experience, we have created a company to bring the benefits of CBD oil to a larger audience," Green said. "Our products are designed specifically to help people live the life they want."

Green said a major obstacle is that consumers are confused with CBD variations, which will determine the effectiveness and the difference between CBD and marijuana.

According to thegrowop.com, the confusion is avoided if you understand the distinction between CBD derived from marijuana and CBD from hemp oil.

Green and Stebbins, who decided the time was right to expand across the United States, want to use their products to help people.

"If that happens, it is worth all the effort," Green said.

For more information, visit badasscbd.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Bad Ass Cannabis Products

Related Links

https://www.badasscbd.com

