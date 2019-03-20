Bad Ass Cannabis Products to Showcase CBD Offerings at Health and Wellness Event in Orlando March 31-April 3

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Major health and wellness retail buyers at this month's Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions EPPS conference in Orlando will learn all about Bad Ass Cannabis Products and its CBD oil elixirs.

The event, which will be held from March 31-April 3, brings health and wellness brands together for one-on-one private meetings with major buyers. Some of the nation's top retailers will be participating in the conference including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, and Wegmans.

Bad Ass Cannabis Products' expansion strategy throughout the United States this year is timed to coincide with the event, which will bring together retail buyers from more than 80 companies who are looking for new health and wellness products to offer to customers nationwide.

"We are very excited about introducing our CBD oil products to retail buyers at the Orlando event," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products. "We are expanding our operations and marketing programs this year. Having our CBD oil products in front of these buyers is just the first step."

Bad Ass Cannabis, whose parent company is Mist Health System, is promoting two products during its time at the conference: CBD Mind Restore, which helps combat anxiety and CBD Body Relief which helps reduce inflammation.

Bad Ass Cannabis CBD premium liquid elixirs are broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids and enzymes.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"Showcasing our CBD oil products is just one of the benefits of the conference. We are also looking forward to the feedback we will get from the buyers," Green said.

For more information, visit badasscbd.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Bad Ass Cannabis Products

Related Links

https://www.badasscbd.com

