Bad Ass Cannabis Showcases CBD Oil Elixirs at Health and Wellness Event in Orlando

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Cannabis Products introduced its CBD oil elixirs to major retailers at this month's Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions EPPS conference in Orlando.

During the four-day conference, company representatives met in private one-on-one meetings with leading buyers from some of the nation's top retailers, including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs and Wegmans.

By participating in the conference, Bad Ass Cannabis Products took the first step toward expanding its distribution network this year.

"Our representatives met with outlets who were very interested in CBD products," said Justin Green, CEO of Bad Ass Cannabis Products. "As you know, the CBD oil industry is taking off this year. Our full-spectrum CBD products are made to the highest standards to achieve maximum health benefits."

Bad Ass Cannabis, whose parent company is Mist Health System, promoted its two major offerings at the conference: CBD Mind Restore, which helps combat anxiety, and CBD Body Relief, which helps reduce inflammation.

Recent research suggests that CBD oil can relieve pain, reduce anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, reduce acne, help ease neurological disorders and benefit cardiovascular health.

Bad Ass Cannabis CBD premium liquid elixirs are broad-spectrum hemp cannabis oils containing natural cannabinoids, terpenes and a range of other healthy natural compounds including flavonoids, vitamins, amino acids and enzymes.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are thrilled that we were able to participate in this annual health and wellness conference," Green said. "We want to introduce our CBD oil elixirs to as broad an audience as possible. This is a great first step toward that goal."

For more information, visit badasscbd.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Bad Ass Cannabis Products

Related Links

http://www.badasscbd.com

