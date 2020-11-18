Bad Bunny Hops To STXfilms' "American Sole"

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man and BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), has signed the internationally celebrated Latin Grammy Award-winning global superstar Bad Bunny to make his feature film debut in its upcoming film American Sole, opposite Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, and Offset, who were previously announced in the cast. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

One of the most popular recording artists in the world and a phenomenon among Latin artists, Bad Bunny will have a supporting role currently being kept under wraps as it is crucial to the storyline.

American Sole follows two twenty-somethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare.

"We're tremendously excited by the way the cast is coming together and thrilled to have Bad Bunny joining this film," said Fogelson. "As an actor, he'll provide not only incredible entertainment value but real authenticity to his role."

American Sole is written and will be directed by Ian Edelman (HBO's "How to Make It in America," Netflix's The After Party) and produced by Kevin Hart through his production company, HartBeat. Hart will be joined as producer by Jake Stein (Netflix's The After Party) through his Scondo Productions label, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Ohh Dip!!! Productions banner. American Sole marks Paul's first feature film as producer. HartBeat's Bryan Smiley is executive producing along with Bad Bunny. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the project for STXfilms. Liz Stephens negotiated the deals for the studio.

Bad Bunny is proclaimed as one of the most popular artists in the world. The multi-platinum artist, winner of the Latin GRAMMY and nominated for the GRAMMY, constantly manages to break language and stereotype barriers around the globe, becoming an international culture and entertainment icon. Following the huge impact he has had on mass audiences, Bad Bunny became the first Latin Reggaeton artist in history to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. He is also the second male personality to appear alone on the cover of Playboy magazine, after its founder, Hugh Hefner. His leadership within the Reggaeton and Trap genres has led him to dominate large stages during prominent music festivals and international concert tours.

His most recent album, "Las Que No Iban A Salir" debuted #1 on Billboard's "Top Latin Albums," dethroning himself over his previous albums, with "YHLQMDLG" at #2 and "X 100PRE" at #3. Bad Bunny is one of the Latin artists with the most entries to the global "Hot 100" list, with a total of 24 hits. In addition, with his album "YHLQMDLG," he became the first Latino artist in history to achieve the position #2 on the global list "Billboard 200." Each of Bad Bunny's releases has left their forceful mark on the history of Latin music. His artistic power and leadership in the entertainment world demonstrate his character as one of the most impactful artists of the moment and reaffirm his expansive position in the music industry.

Bad Bunny is represented by UTA and manager Noah Assad of Rimas Entertainment.

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX" or "The Company") (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

STXfilms:

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly's Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8b in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse.

Contact:

Steve Elzer

[email protected]

213-607-3591

SOURCE STXfilms

Related Links

http://erosstx.com

