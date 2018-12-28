Bad Faith Class Action Starting Against Home Insurance Companies by HomeOwnersClassAction.com

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo homeowner Dan Thomas has owned and insured three homes with the same company. On Sept. 21, 2018, a tree fell on Thomas' garage, did structural roof damage and tore down the electrical service to the garage.

Thomas called his insurance company to file a claim and an adjuster came to take pictures of the damage. A few hours later, the insurance company emailed their estimate and called looking to send out payment and settle the claim.

Thomas noticed the insurance company was only compensating for OSB roof sheathing, a cheaper alternative to plywood sheathing and 3-tab shingles, a cheaper alternative to architectural shingles. There was no compensation for restoring the electrical and labor for only one person to do all the work, which included installing 27-foot trusses by themselves. In addition, they only compensated to haul away all the roof debris in one pickup truck load for $124.33.

Thomas notified the adjuster of the inaccuracies and was sternly told that "this is all we can do for you." Thomas said he felt pressured and forced into accepting their low-ball offer, which he could not adequately restore his garage with.

When searching the internet, Thomas found thousands of complaints and realized he was not alone. Thomas was surprised to find former employees admitting how they are instructed to "Deny, Delay and Defend" the insurance company.

It has been more than three months since the damage occurred and Thomas has yet to come to an agreement with his insurance company or receive any compensation. Thomas has still not received any estimate or acknowledgment that he will be compensated for the appropriate building materials and labor to restore his garage. "These were not the hands I thought I'd be in when I filed my claim," Thomas stated. "They have used every tactic in their book to delay and deny my claim, hoping that I'd settle for their low-ball offer with all the wrong and cheap building materials. This is bad faith practices at their finest. The insurance company only cares about their profits."

Thomas has missed countless days from work trying to meet with contractors to get estimates that meet what the insurance company is looking for only to be told every time they need it more detailed, which he believes is a stall tactic. Thomas was told by several contractors that they cannot write estimates that break down every cost of every single part and bit of labor as it would take eight hours to write each estimate.

Thomas has launched www.HomeOwnersClassAction.com to start gathering evidence from homeowners who feel their insurance company did not properly compensate them to restore their home to its original condition.

The website explains building material differences and why an insurance company may tend to favor cheaper alternatives as opposed to what was installed on the home. The website will continue to document the hundreds of ways an insurance company might fail to properly indemnify a homeowner on a claim.

Many homeowners are forced into settling for lesser-grade building materials than were installed on their home. Thomas says this is bad faith and a tactic insurance companies use to increase their profits by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Homeowners who feel their insurance company acted in bad faith by choosing their profits over properly restoring their property should submit their case at www.HomeOwnersClassAction.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Thomas

info@homeownersclassaction.com

716-241-1997

Related Links

Submit a Case

SOURCE HomeOwnersClassAction.com

Related Links

http://www.homeownersclassaction.com

