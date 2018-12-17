Bad Habits Tattoos Removes Unwanted Ink and Lightens Tattoos for Cover-Ups Using the Astanza Duality in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Habits Tattoos in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is now a full-service tattoo studio thanks to their new addition of the Astanza Duality laser. The leading tattoo studio added laser tattoo removal to their list of services to better serve their clients' skin alteration requests. While the majority of their clients come in to get new artwork, a large handful expressed interest in removing their old, unwanted tattoos.

"Most inked individuals with multiple tattoos have at least one piece of art they've come to regret, wish had turned out differently or wish they could change," said Lisandra Chaviano, owner. "With laser tattoo removal, our talented tattoo artists can lighten a tattoo and incorporate brighter colors, design aspects, size specifications, and other details into a cover-up that aren't feasible on a dark, heavily pigmented tattoo. At Bad Habits Tattoos, we strive to give each customer a tattoo and experience they'll love forever, and the Duality is helping us achieve that and much more."

Bad Habits Tattoos has invested in the Astanza Duality laser, a Q-switched Nd:YAG system that uses high power energy and ultra-quick pulse durations to shatter ink particles trapped in the skin's dermis. The Duality's versatile 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths target a wide variety of ink colors, including two of the most popular tattoo colors, black and red. Both of these wavelengths are safe to use on all skin types and penetrate deep into the skin to eliminate more ink with each treatment session.

"The team at Bad Habits Tattoos is comprised of some of Florida's most skilled artists," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their investment in the Duality coupled with their drive for great results undoubtedly makes them the best tattoo and removal provider in the greater Fort Lauderdale area."

Bad Habits Tattoos is currently offering 15% all laser tattoo removal treatments and packages now through December 31, 2018.

About Bad Habits Tattoos

Bad Habits Tattoos is a full-service tattoo studio in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They specialize in various tattooing styles including realism, Japanese, colorwork, portrait, geometric, watercolor, Polynesian, cover-up, and more. They also specialize in advanced laser tattoo removal and offer complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos.

The laser technicians at Bad Habits Tattoos have received expert hands-on and didactic training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program, and are certified laser specialists and laser safety officers. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call (954) 280-8626 or visit https://www.badhabitstattoos.com/ . Bad Habits Tattoos is located at 4342 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/ .

SOURCE Astanza Laser

