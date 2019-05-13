Badar Family Office Increases Equity Stake in Citizen Cosmetics

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Cosmetics Limited announced today that Taseer Badar's Family Office had increased its equity position in the Company. This increase makes Mr. Badar one of the largest investors in the Company in addition to his nomination to the Board of Directors.

Smart Girls Get More Cosmetics

Mr. Badar said, "I was one of the first investors in Citizen and have been monitoring the Company's growth and development from day one. I felt that enough progress had been made to validate Citizen's growth potential and thus I have increased my equity stake and had accepted my nomination to the Board of Directors. I am excited about the Company's prospects and look forward to contributing to its growth."

Tariq Khan, Chairman & CEO of Citizen Cosmetics Limited stated, "Taseer was one of our first supporters when we launched Citizen and has not only been one of our key investors, but also a valued advisor from the first day we started. With his extensive relationships in the US markets, we look forward to his further contributions."

The Badar Family Office have extensive investments in various verticals including Heathcare, Automotive, Finance, Hospitality and Real Estate and is the principal shareholder in ZT Corporate, ZT Motors and Altus Health Systems amongst several other investments in its portfolio.

Citizen Cosmetics Limited ( www.citizencosmetics.com ) is a London based color cosmetics company that was founded by Aleena, Aleezeh and Naseeha Khan. The three sisters wanted to create inclusive color cosmetics products focusing on a wide range of skin tones using only Vegan and Vegetarian formulas. Its premium consumer brand is CTZN Cosmetics (www.ctzncosmetics.com ) which is currently produced in Italy and launching on May 15th, 2019. Its mass market brand Smart Girls Get More (www.sggmcosmetics.com) is produced in Poland. Both are produced under strict EU compliance and in a cruelty free environment.

