BadEgo is the Edgy and Hot New Avatar App for Adults

SAGINAW, Mich., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Saginawty, LLC presents the final frontier of free speech with the release of the groundbreaking, comical, and edgy adult avatar communication app rightly named BadEgo. Tired of the overly sanitized, unrealistic and disproportionate art that rarely explores PG, much less PG-13 options, this team in Saginaw, Michigan worked to build a viable alternative to generate a comical, entertaining and fun experience for adults using avatar communication.

Despite opposition and setbacks, including from some of the biggest tech companies, the team of Saginawty, LLC arrives unexpectedly to the smartphone app market giving the finger to the world as the general public finds an uncensored outlet for free speech.

No more gorilla-length arms, knobby elbows or blimp-sized heads; BadEgo is bringing sexy back! With 40 poses and 500 different expressions at launch, the company expects to roll out more poses, expressions, avatar options, and features in the app regularly. Stay tuned to this up and coming tech company with a bright future.

Available for free on Google Play, the App Store, or the web at www.badego.app. Download or visit this entertaining and fun app today.

iOS - https://apple.co/2RNrt7C

Droid - https://goo.gl/3u5A71

Web - https://badego.app

Media Contact:

Andrew Lay

therealbadego@gmail.com

https://www.review-mag.com/article/badego-puts-the-rated-r-in-avatar

Related Links

iOS

Droid

SOURCE Saginawty LLC

Related Links

http://www.badego.app

