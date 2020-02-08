Badgley Mischka Debuts Fall 2020 Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, will debut its Fall 2020 collection at Spring Studios on February 8th at 10:00 a.m. This latest collection celebrates the captivating allure of London style that truly reflects the 20th century. Inspired by Downton Abbey's luxurious costume and set designs, combined with a 1960's mixture of informality, modern style and textures from the Beatles' Abbey Road era, the runway show will showcase the brand's unwavering commitment to timeless design and classic beauty with a touch of whimsy.

"The Fall 2020 collection was inspired by high impact color, tailored silhouettes and a new way to embrace clothes as a reflection of style that was a historical moment in the mid-20th century," said Mark Badgley, Co-founder, and designer, Badgley Mischka. "We combined our love for Downtown Abbey's commitment to reflecting the changes in culture, all with less formal, restrictive gowns yet embellished with gorgeous opulent accessories. We have embraced the 1960's era of modernism, and increased freedom of expression in our latest collection," added James Mischka, Co-founder, and designer, Badgley Mischka.

In addition to showcasing their latest collection, Badgley Mischka has once again partnered with SAP to launch its latest version of the Runway by SAP application. Available for download in the Apple store (for iPhone and iPad), Runway by SAP will enable the Badgley Mischka fashion show audience (and those watching via LiveStream) to actively participate in the show by providing instant feedback on the runway looks, accessing detailed information on each item, and adding items to their Fall 2020 Wish List, as they are debuted on the runway for pre-order. In addition, there is Order Now option for the Spring 2020 Runway collection, all through this interactive app. This is a unqiue opportunity for the fashion show audience to offer feedback and provide real time audience engagement data that is critical for retail production decisions.

For more information and to watch the show on the LiveStream please go to: www.badgleymischka.com.

Other exciting Badgley Mischka news includes the upcoming launch of the brand's 2021 resort collection in an exclusive runway show onboard Cunard's flagship ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, during Cunard's Fifth Annual Transatlantic Fashion Week. The event will mark the first time a fashion collection has ever been launched in the mid-Atlantic. In addition to the fashion show, Mark Badgley and James Mischka will be onboard during the seven-night Transatlantic crossing, which departs Southampton, England on May 24 and arrives in New York on May 31, 2020.

About Badgley Mischka

Over the past thirty years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Swimwear, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear, Timepieces and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka' s timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

