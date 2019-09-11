Badgley Mischka Debuts Spring 2020 Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, unveiled its dramatic Spring 2020 collection today, celebrating the magic of Caribbean style and elegance during New York Fashion Week. Set against a sparkling backdrop at Spring Street Studios, the runway show reinforced the brand's unwavering commitment to luxurious timeless design and classic beauty.

The newest collection celebrates sunshine, white sandy beaches, and breezy afternoons set against turquoise water. From Ian Fleming in Jamaica to the Jaggers in Mustique to the famous expat celeb Claudette Colbert in Barbados, Hollywood Glamour meets relaxed Caribbean chic for Spring 2020.

Celebrities in attendance were: Alessandra Ford Balazs, Alexandra Idol, Ashleigh Murray, Ashley Avignone, Catriona Gray, Cass Dimicco, Lexy Panterra, Flaviana Matata, Julia Schlaepfer, Kelly Bensimon, Yuna, Young Emperor, Jazmin Grimaldi, Audrey Hilfiger, Jason Lewis, Liz Godwin, Heidi Gardner, Gigi Gorgeous, Gigi Cesare, Nats Getty, Sophia Hutchins, Elena Matei and Yandy Smith.

Badgley Mischka partnered with SAP once again, and launched its latest version of the Runway by SAP application. Available for download in the Apple store (for iPhone and iPad), Runway by SAP offered the Badgley Mischka fashion show audience to actively participate in the show by providing instant feedback on the runway looks, accessing detailed information on each item, and adding items to their Spring 2020 Wish List, as they are debuted on the runway for pre-order. In addition, there was an Order Now option for the Fall 2019 Runway collection, all through this interactive app.

10% of sales through the Runway by SAP application and BadgleyMischka.com today will be donated to the Red Cross to benefit the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

About Badgley Mischka

Over the past thirty years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Swimwear, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear, Timepieces and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka' s timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

