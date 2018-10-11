Badgley Mischka Home Collection Debuts On Luxury Insider Site 1stdibs

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that has exemplified timeless glamour for 30 years, is proud to announce its debut home collection on 1stdibs, a site known for curated home design, luxurious global treasures, unique art and vintage fashion.

The Badgley Mischka Home collection features an array of dining, living, and bedroom collections in addition to accent furniture, case goods, upholstered items and decorative accessories. Inspired by Mark and James' passion for renovating homes and creating enduring designs for cherished life moments, each piece in the collection embodies the intricate detailing and old Hollywood glamour for which the legendary brand is known.

"1stdibs is recognized throughout the design world for the coveted collections they curate," said Mark Badgley. "We are thrilled to join their prestigious roster with Badgley Mischka Home as a brand that is an extension of our glamourous aesthetic and what we love – both on the fashion runway and in our own home," added James Mischka.

The Badgley Mischka Home collection is produced in partnership with Los Angeles-based PTM Images integrating the finest materials available. Linens and woven fabrics are primarily sourced in the US and additional raw materials are found abroad. As part of the brand's continued interest to move towards more sustainable production measures, the design house has tasked suppliers to plant over 40 trees for every one cut for production use. Additionally, their production facility recycles all waste materials using a "closed loop" recycling process in which post-consumer waste is collected, recycled and used in the manufacturing of the collection.

"1stdibs is the ideal partner for our brand. With their unique aesthetic and success in broadening accessibility to luxury furniture, 1stdibs is a perfect fit to sell Badgley Mischka Home," said Jonathan Bass, CEO, Badgley Mischka Home.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses, sportswear, and now denim, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus, home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

About 1stdibs

At 1stdibs, we're here to connect the world's best dealers, finest shops and most important galleries with individuals like you: the world's most sophisticated collectors, designers and curators.

Starting with the few dealers that were hand-selected by our founder Michael Bruno at Paris's legendary antiques market, Marché Aux Puces, in 2001, we've become the global destination for those who must have 'first dibs' on treasures — from around the world — that would otherwise be inaccessible.

