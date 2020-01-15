Badgley Mischka Launches Spring 2020 Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is pleased to unveil the brand's Spring 2020 campaign images that celebrate the magic of Caribbean style and elegance. The brand's newest campaign brings to life the inspiration behind Mark Badgley and James Mischka's Spring 2020 collection– a glamorous Hollywood expatriate who has relocated to the Caribbean to lead a life of glamour and chic refinement.

The Badgley Mischka Spring 2020 campaign images were photographed by Dennis Golonka on December 9 and 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, FL.

What : Badgley Mischka Spring 2020 Campaign Images



When : December 9th and 10th, 2019



Where : Palm Beach, Florida



Who : Mark Badgley and James Mischka, Designers/Creative Directors

Dennis Golonka, Photographer

Matthew Gilbertson, Cinematographer

Jacob Hanson, Behind the Scenes Photographer/Videographer

Judy Pena, Hair Stylist

Bryin Smoot, Makeup Artist

Vlada Roslyakova, Model

Campaign images and video can be downloaded here.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality, and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's everyday celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold-weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

