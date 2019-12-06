Badgley Mischka LLC Independently Owned Since 2016

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, is a proudly independent company and was privatized in 2016. The Badgley Mischka brand was purchased in 2016 from Iconix Brand Group by Badgley Mischka LLC.

Since 2016, Badgley Mischka LLC was formed in partnership with MJCLK LLC, the brand's apparel licensee, and Titan Industries, the brand's footwear licensee, to acquire the global Badgley Mischka trademark. Now, almost four years later, Badgley Mischka LLC remains a privately held independent company, owned and operated by its President, Christine Currence, and Executive Vice-Presidents Lara Piropato and Kim Lee-Siu, and Joe Ouaknine, Chairman of Titan Industries. Mark Badgley and James Mischka remain partners of Badgley Mischka LLC and co-founders of their namesake brand, continuing to lead with their artistic vision.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality, and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's everyday celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold-weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

