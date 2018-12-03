Badgley Mischka Proudly Announces Opening Of Flagship Store On Los Angeles' Famed Sunset Boulevard

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that has exemplified timeless glamour for 30 years, is proud to announce its new flagship store opening at 8619 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood in Los Angeles. The new U.S. store is located in a one-of-a-kind, stand-alone historical building that truly reflects the culture and heritage of Badgley Mischka's red carpet style and old Hollywood sophistication.

The new Badgley Mischka building dates back to the early 1900's and has a significant Hollywood history, a perfect match for the brand that draws inspiration from 1940's Hollywood glamour. Movies such as Scarface and the television show Charlie's Angels have used this iconic building as a backdrop.

"Badgley Mischka has a long and special history with Los Angles and the inspirational old Hollywood opulence that has influenced our designs for the past 30 years," said Mark Badgley, principal designer. "We want to offer a nod to those who have been with us since the inception of the brand and ensure that we are always evolving with our loyal customer base. We can't wait to welcome the vibrant community here in Los Angeles to experience Badgley Mischka's new store which is the quintessentially glamorous representation of the brand."

"We wanted to offer clients an immersive brand experience. In addition to Badgley Mischka Couture, the new store showcases our shoe and accessories collections, sportswear and more," added James Mischka, principal designer. "Our new store is more of a reflection of a residential space and the variety of product offerings illustrate that. We want our customers to walk in and feel very much like they are visiting a real Hollywood Hills home."

The new brick and mortar retail space complements the brand's strong digital shopping platform. With 21 stores currently worldwide, growing to 67 by the end of 2019, Badgley Mischka's retail strategy has always been to cater their customer's needs when and where they want to engage with the brand. Whether it's a hands-on fitting a Couture gown in the L.A. Flagship store or a customer stocking up on their shoe collection from the comfort of their couch, Badgley Mischka seeks to offer their loyal customers a seamless shopping experience. The Badgley Mischka Couture collection, sportswear, denim, jewelry, handbags, fragrance, shoes and sunglasses will all be available in the new store.

Badgley Mischka introduced the debut of its namesake fragrance to celebrate its 30th anniversary in September and is offering the fragrance at the new store. Developed in collaboration with TPR Holdings LLC., Badgley Mischka Eau de Parfum reflects Badgley Mischka's design philosophy, with an appreciation for the glamorous Hollywood of the Forties coupled with modern luxury and sophistication. The scent is inspired by the magnolia trees along with acclaimed Perfumer Richard Herpin. Badgley Mischka's namesake fragrance carries a lush and dewy floral with a sparkling top that embodies the effortlessly feminine glamour the brand is best known for.

Embracing the community, the new flagship store will donate a percentage of sales in December to The Red Cross charity. Badgley Mischka is dedicated to helping those affected by the recent devastating California fires.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses, sportswear, and now denim, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus, home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com

CONTACT:

ROB CALDWELL, VP COMMUNICATIONS, BADGLEY MISCHKA

212-921-1585

RCALDWELL@BADGLEYMISCHKA.COM

AMY ROSEN

212-805-3023

AROSEN@RUBENSTEINPR.COM

SOURCE Badgley Mischka

Related Links

http://www.badgleymischka.com

