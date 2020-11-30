Bag & String Wine Merchants: Make History On New Year's Eve With The Largest Ever Virtual Wine Tasting

LAKEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Western New York wine shop is looking to send off 2020 in style this New Year's Eve by attempting the largest ever virtual wine tasting.

At 8pm EST on Dec. 31, Bag & String Wine Merchants, will host a digital tasting of six sparkling wines — with attendees logging on from around the country.

With COVID-19 precautions keeping many home, this digital event will be a safe and fun way to spend the holiday.

Bag & String has partnered with the Robert H. Jackson Center to host the Zoom event. A significant portion of the proceeds will support the non-profit. A total of 10,000 links are available! We plan to submit this event for certification with the Guinness World Records!

Host Samuel Whitmore will lead the class and discuss the six wines, the regions they're from and more!.

Three kits are available, priced at $10, $20 and $120 online at www.bagandstringwine.com.

LINK

Link = https://www.bagandstringwine.com/websearch_results.html?kw=virtual+tasting

Bag & String ships to many states.

$120 Kit: Deadline Dec 12., includes:

•Six 375ml bottles of wine, which is enough for up to four people to taste.

•PDF workbook

•Hard copy workbook

•Four tasting mats.

See website for shipping details.

$20 kit: Deadline Dec 12., includes:

•PDF workbook

•Hard copy workbook

•2 tasting mats

•Materials list: People choosing this package will need to purchase 6 bottles of suggested sparkling wines from their local wine store.

$10 kit: Deadline Dec. 26, includes:

•PDF workbook

•Materials list: People choosing this package will need to purchase 6 bottles of suggested sparkling wines from their local wine store.

All three packages come with an emailed Zoom link to the event.

ROBERT H. JACKSON CENTER:

The mission of the Robert H. Jackson Center centers around the principles of justice and the rule of law as embodied in the achievements and legacy of Robert H. Jackson, U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Chief U.S. Prosecutor at Nuremberg.

www.roberthjackson.org

HOST, SAM WHITMORE:

Sam, a level one Sommelier, grew up in Northern California, worked in the wine industry for over ten years. He studied wine making and winery hospitality management at UC Davis. He relocated to New York with his wife and opened Bag & String Wine Merchants ten years ago.

CONTACTS

Owner/Host Samuel Whitmore

716-763-4000

[email protected]

Robert H. Jackson Center:

T. Marion Beckerink

716-483-6646

[email protected]

SOURCE Bag & String Wine Merchants

Related Links

https://www.bagandstringwine.com/

