Baha Mar, The Leading Resort Destination In The Bahamas, Announces Its Reopening, Welcoming Back Guests Beginning December 17, 2020

As The Islands of The Bahamas open for international travel, Baha Mar looks forward to creating an environment for registered resort guests seeking a spectacular vacation experience through safely reimagined guest experiences. The Baha Mar Commitment to Wellbeing enhances hygiene and sanitization practices across Baha Mar Resort, Baha Mar Casino and The Performing Arts & Convention Center which exceed recommendations of The Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Baha Mar Commitment to Wellbeing includes revised cleanliness protocols that go above and beyond Baha Mar's already rigorous standards, covering all brands across Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar, as well as Meliá Nassau Beach. Furthermore, the standards also include enhanced housekeeping and engineering, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and additional technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check in at Baha Mar resort destination. Click here for more information on The Baha Mar Commitment to Wellbeing.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our associates and share Baha Mar with our guests once again," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "Resilient as ever, the Baha Mar team has persevered by looking toward a bright future, dedicated to preparing the resort for a successful reopening this December. Our focus on safety, health and well-being is our number one priority, and we have built upon the natural strengths and intimate experiences of the resort destination to re-introduce signature and new guest offerings. Over the past few months, Baha Mar has also continued with the resort destination's expansion as an investment in the future of The Bahamas and the hospitality industry."

On-property construction continued throughout the resort's temporary closure as part of Phase II, a $300 million investment in the evolution of the integrated resort destination, including contemporary upgrades and improvements to Meliá Nassau Beach and other outdoor offerings, such as Baha Bay Beach Club, and Baha Bay - the all new luxury aquatic experience, anticipated for completion in 2021; new dining including the debut of Sugar Factory, America's favorite eatery and confectionary shop; and additions to the resort's portfolio of luxury retail partnerships. The resort is also focused on enriching its signature amenities including state-of-the-art kid-friendly activities, refreshed wellness offerings, private art classes at The Current and more.

Outdoor Activities

Since its opening just over three years ago, Baha Mar has provided guests with a collection of intimate experiences that have naturally evolved into an appealing haven for those looking to safely vacation in the Caribbean. Set along the expansive pristine white sands of Cable Beach and the turquoise waters, Baha Mar features an abundance of outdoor activities for sun-soaked days, warm island breezes and nights under the stars - from spacious private cabanas at eight of our signature pools to Royal Blue Golf Course, individual tennis at Baha Mar Racquet Club and educational encounters with nurse sharks, stingrays, and flamingos.

Internationally Inspired Cuisine

The phased reopening beginning on December 17 will include the opening of many of Baha Mar's leading restaurants with alfresco dining and dreamy open-air vistas overlooking the resort pools, beaches and resort fountain shows, including: Katsuya, Filia, 3 Tides Fish House, Stix Noodle Bar, Drift and Carna by Dario Cecchini steakhouse.

Baha Mar Casino

The glamorous Baha Mar Casino will re-open with detailed safety protocol and guidelines in place. The largest casino in the Caribbean boasts 100,000 square feet of gaming space, state-of-the-art slot machines, table games, race and sports betting, mobile gaming, and exclusive high roller gaming salons with ample space for socially distant gaming. Private gaming areas will also be available to resort guests. The casino's island-inspired design is complimented by natural daylight and breathtaking pool and ocean views.

New Retail Shopping

The resort destination will also introduce new retail partnerships with luxury fashion and lifestyle brands, including Montblanc, Tory Burch, Hackett of London, Satchel and Co. and Carlo Milano. These well-known brands join Baha Mar's curated collection of luxury boutiques, including Cartier, Rolex, Bvlgari, Chopard, Vilebrequin, Lilly Pulitzer, Tropic of Luxury and many more.

Baha Mar Explorers Club

New in 2020, Baha Mar's state-of-the-art Explorers Club encompasses over 6,000 square feet, offering an abundance of exciting activities, educational wildlife encounters and games to entertain the young explorers, ages 3-12. Experienced Explorer Counselors will spend time teaching kids about tropical marine and land animals as well as Bahamian art, culture and history through art projects, culinary experiments and games, as well as educational wildlife experiences at The Sanctuary.

Refresh and Rejuvenate

The Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa follows the brand's location-inspired philosophy, bringing Baha Mar guests an experience rooted in the unique beauty of The Bahamas' natural surroundings. Perched above pristine white-sands and tranquil turquoise waters, this inviting atmosphere is designed to calm, soothe, and bring clarity to mind, body, and spirit. 24 luxurious private rooms provide serene settings for expert treatments and therapies combining proven traditional practices with the most progressive concepts in health and wellness.

Global Hub for Bahamian Culture & Arts

With more than 2,500 pieces of extraordinary artwork sprinkled throughout the property, Baha Mar is home to the Bahamas' impressive art gallery, The Current, the largest public art collection and the newest art gallery on the island, featuring original works from some of the top talent in the Caribbean. Designed to support local artists and promote Bahamian arts, The Current is the resort destination's original arts program, gallery, and studio space providing a strong creative community through captivating exhibitions, (private) outdoor workshops and lectures, artist residences and partnerships with local collectors – an organic way for Baha Mar to continue strengthening the economy in Nassau and beyond. The Current will launch a Shopify store to sell art and provide curating services for guests who wish to own a piece of the Bahamas in their own homes.

Staying at Baha Mar

To safely vacation in The Islands of The Bahamas and at Baha Mar beginning December 17, travelers are required to obtain a COVID-19 RT PCR test five days prior to arrival, apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa, take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on day five of the visit, complete a daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking and always wear a face covering and practice social distancing in public places. Beginning November 14, visitors will be required to opt-in for mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for the Health Travel Visa, covering travelers for the duration of their stay in the Bahamas. Additionally, Baha Mar guests will be required to take a complimentary Antigen Test during the check-in process at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. All Baha Mar associates will be tested prior to returning to work and on a weekly basis to maintain the resort's commitment to health and safety.

Grand Hyatt is accepting reservation for stays beginning December 17. Baha Mar will reopen at a maximum of 60% capacity. To ensure confidence in booking future stays during this time, Baha Mar has introduced a flexible cancellation policy, allowing for trip cancellations up to 24 hours before guest's arrival.

In celebration of Baha Mar's return, the resort destination is introducing "Spectacular Awaits" offer. Guests booking three nights stays will receive the fourth night free. To book your "Spectacular Awaits" offer, visit BahaMar.com.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

