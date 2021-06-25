Bahamas Welcomes Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight to Nassau

Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, was among the officials gathered at the Sir Lynden Airport this afternoon to greet the inaugural flight and he expressed warm words of welcome.

"I am honoured and excited that Frontier Airlines has decided to partner with The Bahamas, particularly at this critical juncture, as we engage on the path of tourism recovery and economic restoration following a devastating hurricane and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. I take this opportunity to extend a warm Bahamian welcome to you and to express our sincere appreciation for your partnership."

The addition of Frontier Airlines to the growing number of air carriers servicing The Bahamas comes as a result of the ongoing drive by the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation and key industry partners to expand airlift to the destination. A robust increase in airlift from major source markets figures as a key element in the Ministry's overall strategy for tourism recovery.

"Frontier Airlines' multiple flights per week provide a breath of fresh air to our tourism economy as this air link connects our destination to the hub of the Southeastern USA, including Florida, a market from which we annually attract a significant share of our visitors," said Minister D'Aguilar.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful beaches and explore the exciting offerings of Nassau and Paradise Island.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation