BAHP Launches Fresh, Modern Website

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which enriches the user journey and serves as a platform to foster engagement with the industry and consumers.

The modernized website contains multiple enhancements allowing users to easily access material and information critical to the personal absorbent hygiene value chain. The new platform also includes specialized advocacy and communications resources and promotes BAHP's consumer accessibility and educational initiatives.

"We are very excited to introduce our new website demonstrating BAHP's position as the unparalleled voice of the personal absorbent hygiene industry in North America," said Jane Wishneff, BAHP Executive Director. "As our membership expands, this new site enables us to advance our mission to promote the safety, sustainability and integrity of product innovation, while also serving as a repository of consumer-facing tools, empowering buyers to make informed, healthy lifestyle purchases."

Key features of the updated BAHP website include:

Refreshed Navigation – A simplified user journey navigating to the latest content around membership, advocacy, resources and news.

– A simplified user journey navigating to the latest content around membership, advocacy, resources and news. Member Section – A members-only area giving exclusive access to compliance tools, industry guidance, other related documents and webinar and news archives.

– A members-only area giving exclusive access to compliance tools, industry guidance, other related documents and webinar and news archives. Product Categories – Users can access targeted information around policy and compliance related to specific product categories.

– Users can access targeted information around policy and compliance related to specific product categories. Sustainability Spotlight – This section showcases the ongoing commitment by BAHP member companies to sustainability initiatives.

– This section showcases the ongoing commitment by BAHP member companies to sustainability initiatives. Resources – Consumers can directly access resources outlining the ingredients and functions of the products they use. Product manufacturers can learn about the latest federal regulations regarding the industry.

"The updated look and feel of BAHP's new website fosters engagement and functionalities that were not there before," said Wishneff. "We are confident our member companies, industry stakeholders and consumers alike will readily find the resources and content they need to stay informed, become involved and live confidently."

About BAHP

The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene (BAHP) fosters and advocates for the personal absorbent hygiene products industry in North America by promoting and supporting the safety, sustainability and integrity of its products. www.bahp.com

