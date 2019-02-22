Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market 2018-2022: Infrastructure Growth, Increase in Tourism, Rising Population and Income & Water Projects Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - By UPVC, CPVC, PE and Other Plastic Pipe; By End User (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic pipes and fittings market in Bahrain has grown over the years from 2012 to 2017. The organized sector dominated the market due to its superior product quality and low cost. Government schemes such as Government Action Plan (GAP) of 2015- 2018 to construct more housing units, allowing 100% foreign ownership in additional sectors to support FDI growth and schemes to promote tourism in the country have contributed majorly to the market as these schemes have quadrupled the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in the country. There has also been a shift in consumer preference from steel pipes to UPVC and HPDE pipes in water supply systems as they can withstand the pressure along with being significantly lower priced.

Market Segmentation:

In 2017, uPVC pipes and fittings continued to be the most prevalent product followed by CPVC pipes, PE pipes and others in terms of revenue in the Plastic Pipes and Fittings market in Bahrain. The demand for PVC pipes and fittings has been reducing continuously because of the increase in application areas of PE products and changes in consumer preferences. In 2017, Water supply and Sewage contributed the highest share to the Plastic Pipes and Fittings market of Bahrain.

This was followed by the plumbing sector, other applications such as oil and gas transmission, cable protection, healthcare and automotive industries, chemical and oil industries and Irrigation in terms of revenue. The organized players which consist of those companies which have their own production capacity in the country and can produce in huge volumes occupied a major market share in terms of revenue in the overall market. The number of unorganized players has been decreasing over the past few years primarily with the stagnant market growth. There were not a lot of infrastructure opportunities coming up in the recent years which put a large number of small players out of business.

Competitive Landscape

Bahrain plastic pipes and fittings market is concentrated with the presence of few big players constituting majority of the market. Bahrain Pipes is the market leader with the largest share in terms of sales volume in 2017. The company is the only manufacturer of polybutene-1 in the Middle East. This gives the company a huge advantage and gives it a competitive edge over its competitors in the country. Gulf Plastic Industries is the second largest player followed by Tylos Plastic Industries and Bahrain National Plastic Company.

Future Outlook

The future outlook of the industry is positive because as the oil prices are expected to recover in the coming years. It will give a boost to the Bahrain economy and the construction industry would continue to expand with investments in infrastructure, residential and energy projects.

The plastic pipes and fittings market growth will also be driven by the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, under which the government aims to diversify the country's economy away from oil and support economic growth. Construction of affordable housing units is also expected to increase. The transition in the preference for plastic type is set to reduce the market of PVC pipes and fittings and consequently increase the market of PE pipes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling



3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Snapshot

3.1. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Overview

3.2. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size, 2013-17

3.3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2017

3.3.1. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation by Types Of Pipe

3.3.2. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation by Market Structure

3.3.3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market by Type of End User

3.4. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Future Outlook, 2017-23



4. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fitting Market

4.1. Bahrain Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Overview

4.2. Value Chain

4.3. Manufacturing Process

4.4. Establishment of Plastic Pipes and Fittings Plant in Bahrain

4.5. Stakeholders in Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Ecosystem



5. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size, 2012- 2017

5.1. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size by Revenue, 2012- 2017

5.2. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation, 2017

5.2.1. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation By Type of Pipe

5.2.2. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation By Type of Market Structure

5.2.3. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation by Type of End Use Application



6. Pricing of the Product



7. Competition Scenario

7.1. Competitive Landscape in Bahrain Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market, 2017

7.1.1. Company Profile of Bahrain Pipes

7.1.2. Company Profile of Tylos

7.1.3. Company Profile of Gulf Plastics

7.1.4. Company Profile of Bahrain National Plastics Company



8. Common Manufacturing Standards

8.1. Common Manufacturing Standards in Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market



9. Issues and Challenges



10. Growth drivers

10.1. Infrastructure Growth

10.2. Increase in Tourism

10.3. Rising Population and Income

10.4. Water Projects



11. Porter's Five Force Analysis



12. Bahrain Pipes and Fitting Market Future Outlook, 2017- 2022

12.1. Bahrain Pipes and Fitting Market Overview, 2017-2022

12.2. Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size, 2017- 2022

12.3. Bahrain Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2017-2022

12.3.1. Bahrain Plastic Pipe Market Segmentation by Type of Pipes

12.3.2. Bahrain Plastic Pipe Market Segmentation by Type of Market Structure

12.3.3. Bahrain Plastic Pipe Market Segmentation by Type of End User Application



13. Analyst Recommendations



