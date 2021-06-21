Bahwan CyberTek and TIBCO extend strategic partnership

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global provider of digital transformation solutions, and TIBCO Software, a global leader in enterprise data, today announced the extension of their strategic partnership through to 2027 with BCT as the strategic partner based in the MENA and India regions for local customer and partner requirements.

This partnership covers all TIBCO's Connect, Unify, and Predict suites of products and solutions. Both companies will focus on increasing the breadth and depth of solutions addressing the growing needs of the region. BCT shall continue to handle TIBCO requirements for all local customers and partners in the MENA region and India.

As BCT continues to develop solutions using TIBCO technology, TIBCO will leverage BCT's deep domain knowledge, powerful solutioning capabilities and its strong customer base. Both companies aim to jointly deliver top-of-the-line digital transformation solutions in MENA and India. BCT has set up a Center of Excellence in Pune, India to focus exclusively on TIBCO solutions. This center has helped BCT scale its operations and recruit the best talent to meet the increasing demand globally for its TIBCO services.

The BCT-TIBCO partnership commenced in 2016 with BCT using TIBCO technologies to deliver powerful integration and analytics solutions to its customers. Combining BCT's intellectual property (IP) with TIBCO's technologies has enabled both companies to deliver a unique value proposition across verticals. The alliance has seen a strong adoption of its enterprise solutions with the acquisition of key customers across telecom, banking, manufacturing and government institutions. Based on this success in the MENA region, the tie-up was extended to cover India in 2018, BCT has been able to build significant market share for TIBCO services since then.

BCT is the recipient of both the Strategic TIBCO Partner of the Year 2018 Award and the MENA TIBCO Partner of the Year 2020 Award. These awards are a recognition of BCT's commitment to this relationship and the passion with which it drives innovation and business excellence.

Commenting on this important milestone, Mr. Vish Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, BCT, said, "This is an important milestone in our relationship with TIBCO. We will continue to invest in expansions and are committed to deepening our combined capabilities." He added, "Together with TIBCO, BCT's domain expertise and solutioning capabilities will empower enterprises to accelerate their transformation journeys and achieve faster business outcomes."

Talking about the extension of the partnership, Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO, said, "The BCT team offers deep technology and domain expertise, adding tremendous value to our innovative digital solutions in MENA and India. This helps us to expand and strengthen our customer base and leadership position across diverse verticals in the region. In collaboration with BCT, we look forward to providing our existing and future customers with an even broader range of ingenious, data-driven solutions to support faster, smarter digital transformations."

About Bahwan CyberTek Group

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of IP-based digital transformation solutions leveraging its portfolio of innovative IP dropthought, RETINA, rt360 and CueTrans in the areas of Digital Experience, Predictive Analytics and Digital Journey Management across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. Driving innovation through outcome-based business models, proven and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. With strong capabilities in digital technologies, BCT has over 3,000 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. With focus on joint innovation, BCT has partnered with leading global technology organizations such as TIBCO, Oracle and IBM to deliver differentiated value to customers. BCT is recognized at CMMi level 5 and is an ISO certified organization. Learn more about Bahwan CyberTek at www.bahwancybertek.com

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence Platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers' most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

