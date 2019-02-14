Bai And Flywheel Sports Host Valentine's Spin Class With Olivia Culpo & Cara Santana
Feb 14, 2019, 15:31 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Bai and Flywheel Sports teamed up with best friends Olivia Culpo and Cara Santana to host a Valentine's ride and celebrate one's ride or die. Encouraging riders to bring their other half to sweat it out ahead of the holiday, the evening was filled with moments of catching feelings and fitness at Flywheel Sports' NoHo studio in New York City.
Olivia and Cara kicked off the ride powered by Bai with a Galentine's shoutout along with Olivia excitedly unveiling that Cara was a first time rider. BFF Flywheel instructors Emily Fayette and Sherica Holmon got the class pumped up with a special playlist that included songs from Ariana Grande to Marvin Gaye to Kanye.
Highlights from the ride include Cara facetiming fiancé Jesse Metcalfe so he could join in on the fun and the crowd singing and dancing along to Kanye's Bound 2.
Celebrating their achievement, Olivia and Cara mingled with guests while posing by the Headphones Lite Brite, made out of Bai bottles.
WHO: Olivia Culpo, Cara Santana, Allegra Paris (@allegraparis), Brianna Kohn (briannajoye_fitness), Bianca Jade (@biancajade), Christie Ferrari (@christie_ferrari), Alexa Luria (@lexie1225), Bianca Klotsman (@hollisticrx), Lindsay Heney (@lindsayheney), Jamie Hess (@NYCFITFAM) and Brianna Joye (@Briannajoye_Fitness).
WHERE: Flywheel NoHo (51 Astor Place, New York City)
WHEN: Wednesday, February 13th
PHOTOS: https://sunshinesachs.egnyte.com/fl/wAF7qf5xYv
CREDIT: Sara Jaye Photographer
SOURCE Flywheel Sports
