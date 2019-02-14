Bai And Flywheel Sports Host Valentine's Spin Class With Olivia Culpo & Cara Santana

Olivia and Cara kicked off the ride powered by Bai with a Galentine's shoutout along with Olivia excitedly unveiling that Cara was a first time rider. BFF Flywheel instructors Emily Fayette and Sherica Holmon got the class pumped up with a special playlist that included songs from Ariana Grande to Marvin Gaye to Kanye.

Highlights from the ride include Cara facetiming fiancé Jesse Metcalfe so he could join in on the fun and the crowd singing and dancing along to Kanye's Bound 2.

Celebrating their achievement, Olivia and Cara mingled with guests while posing by the Headphones Lite Brite, made out of Bai bottles.

WHO : Olivia Culpo, Cara Santana, Allegra Paris (@allegraparis), Brianna Kohn (briannajoye_fitness), Bianca Jade (@biancajade), Christie Ferrari (@christie_ferrari), Alexa Luria (@lexie1225), Bianca Klotsman (@hollisticrx), Lindsay Heney (@lindsayheney), Jamie Hess (@NYCFITFAM) and Brianna Joye (@Briannajoye_Fitness).

WHERE : Flywheel NoHo (51 Astor Place, New York City)

WHEN : Wednesday, February 13th

PHOTOS : https://sunshinesachs.egnyte.com/fl/wAF7qf5xYv

CREDIT : Sara Jaye Photographer

SOURCE Flywheel Sports

Related Links

http://www.flywheelsports.com

