BAI Communications successfully tests RADWIN's mmWave Inter-Carriage link solution, achieving a 1.5Gbps connection between train cars

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN ( www.radwin.com ), a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, today announced that BAI Communications (BAI), a designer, builder, and operator of communications infrastructure, successfully attained connectivity speeds of 1.5Gbps between train cars, when testing RADWIN's TerraBridge Inter-Carriage Link solution on a Toronto subway train.

BAI deployed and currently operates a Wi-Fi, cellular and IP network for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). Uniquely designed for railway applications, the small form factor TerraBridge solution was subtly and easily deployed behind the train destination sign, avoiding any visual impact. TerraBridge seamlessly adapts to dynamic train composition scenarios with automatic connection and disconnection between train cars. The TerraBridge all-in-one unit enables easy network upgrades with minimal impact and retrofit time.

Dion Cunningham, Product Development, Innovation and Solutions Director at BAI Communications said "RADWIN TerraBridge enables us to easily create an end-to-end gigabit network on our customers' trains and empower passengers with broadband services. mmWave technology is ideal for such scenarios, thanks to its high throughput and small form factor."

About RADWIN:

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

About BAI Communications

BAI Communications designs, builds, and operates cellular, Wi-Fi, broadcast, radio, and IP networks around the world. BAI are engineering experts and technology innovators with proven experience in delivering the next wave of connectivity solutions through long-term partnerships with broadcasters, transit operators, governments, and MNOs. As a leading communications infrastructure provider, BAI's neutral host solutions connect people, enrich communities, and advance economies. Their global operations span across Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, and the US, where they have a majority stake in Transit Wireless.

BAI Communications Contact

Dion Cunningham

Product Development, Innovation and Solutions Director

Email: [email protected]

RADWIN Contact

Eyal Milner

Business Development Director, Strategic Industries

Email: [email protected]

RADWIN Media Contact

Amanda Azran

Tel: +972-3-766-2904

Email: [email protected]

BAI Communications Media Contact

Neg Kiaee

BAI Communications

Tel: +1-416-775-3608

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RADWIN

Related Links

https://www.radwin.com/

