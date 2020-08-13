Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20201.

"With COVID-19 becoming more manageable in China, Baidu's business is steadily rebounding. We are pleased that in-app revenue grew in the second quarter, despite a challenging macro environment, further validating our strategy to make Baidu App a super app through AI-powered building blocks and marketing cloud platform." said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Baidu's new AI businesses, including cloud, smart devices and smart transportation, saw double-digit growth in the second quarter and stand to become an important revenue driver in the years to come."

"In addition to investing in new AI businesses, Baidu is also diversifying our revenue streams through membership, online games and others to increase the ARPU of our existing traffic." said Herman Yu, CFO of Baidu. "The healthy growth of Baidu App and new AI businesses have enabled Baidu Core's adjusted EBITDA margin to reach 41% in the second quarter. We plan to continue heavy investments in technology to maximize Baidu's future growth potential."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights





Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per ADS, Q2

Q1

Q2







unaudited) 2019

2020

2020

YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 26,326

22,545

26,034 3,685

(1%)

15%





















Operating income (loss) 233

(437)

3,644 516

1464%

- Operating income (non-GAAP) 2 1,955

1,437

5,605 793

187%

290%





















Net income to Baidu 2,412

41

3,579 507

48%

8629% Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) 2 3,635

3,082

5,082 719

40%

65%





















Diluted earnings per ADS 6.57

0.02

10.31 1.46

57%

51450% Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 2 10.11

8.84

14.73 2.08

46%

67%





















Adjusted EBITDA 2 3,355

2,852

7,015 993

109%

146% Adjusted EBITDA margin 13%

13%

27% 27%

































Baidu Core (In millions, unaudited) Q2

Q1

Q2









2019

2020

2020

YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 19,540

15,268

18,926 2,679

(3%)

24%





















Operating income 2,109

1,848

4,966 703

135%

169% Operating income (non-GAAP) 2 3,485

3,348

6,482 917

86%

94%





















Net income to Baidu Core 3,731

1,698

4,424 626

19%

161% Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) 2 4,740

4,519

5,656 801

19%

25%





















Adjusted EBITDA2 4,766

4,641

7,771 1,100

63%

67% Adjusted EBITDA margin 24%

30%

41% 41%









Other Highlights

Corporate

As part of corporate social responsibilities, Baidu is partnering with healthcare professionals and government organizations to tackle public health risks and improve the quality of life, using Baidu AI for public health monitoring, drug development and disease diagnosis. Baidu AI healthcare solutions have been adopted by nearly 2,000 hospitals and primary healthcare institutions across 27 provinces.

Baidu returned US$540 million to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the second quarter, bringing the Company's cumulative repurchase for the last two years to approximately US$1.9 billion .

to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the second quarter, bringing the Company's cumulative repurchase for the last two years to approximately . Baidu's board of directors recently approved a change to the 2020 Share Repurchase Program, increasing the repurchase authorization from US$1 billion to US$3 billion , which is effective through December 31, 2022 .

Mobile Ecosystem

Baidu App daily active users ("DAUs") reached 204 million in June 2020 , adding 16 million users in the last 12 months.

, adding 16 million users in the last 12 months. As a leading Internet platform for content and services, Baidu has attracted a large variety of knowledge and information-based videos to its platform, including live and short videos. Over 800 sessions of topical live streaming were broadcasted in the second quarter, with sessions like Baidu Wiki Virtual Zoo, Summer Art Festival and Wandering through Civilization Season 2 , attracting over 40,000,000 views.

and , attracting over 40,000,000 views. Baijiahao ("BJH") publisher accounts reached 3.4 million, up 52% year over year, in June 2020 . The large scale of Baidu's platform is drawing more original content creators to join BJH, which allows easy sharing of content across Baidu App, Haokan, Quanmin and Baidu's full set of knowledge products.

. The large scale of Baidu's platform is drawing more original content creators to join BJH, which allows easy sharing of content across Baidu App, Haokan, Quanmin and Baidu's full set of knowledge products. Baidu Smart Mini Program ("SMP") is becoming more lively with the number of SMPs joining Baidu's network growing over five folds in the last year, and SMP monthly active users ("MAUs") on Baidu App reaching 339 million, up 25% year over year. App developers are migrating to SMP, which enables users native-app like, closed-loop experience on third-party content and services, without having to leave Baidu and download the host apps.

Revenue from Baidu Managed Page increased to approximately 30% of Baidu Core's online marketing services revenue in the second quarter of 2020. Merchants with HTML5 websites across many industries are switching to Managed Page, as the landing page for their search results.

DuerOS

In June 2020 , DuerOS monthly voice queries on Xiaodu devices reached 2.8 billion, nearly doubling from last year, and DuerOS total monthly voice queries reached 5.8 billion, up 57% from last year.

, DuerOS monthly voice queries on Xiaodu devices reached 2.8 billion, nearly doubling from last year, and DuerOS total monthly voice queries reached 5.8 billion, up 57% from last year. DuerOS skills store now offers 4,000 skills in wide ranging genres, including education, video, online game and live streaming. DuerOS developer community has grown to over 42,000 members.

JD.com announced that Xiaodu series of smart displays and smart speakers was the best-selling in the smart speaker category on its platform during this year's June 18 Shopping Festival.

Cloud, AI Services & AI Platform

Baidu formed a strategic partnership with China National Building Materials Group (CNBM Group), the parent of 13 listed companies. CNBM Group plans to use Baidu AI PaaS, equipped with big data and IoT edge computing capabilities, to provide intelligent logistics, intelligent factory and industrial autonomous driving. For example, CNBM Group plans to use Baidu AI PaaS paired with Baidu intelligent map to improve the routing efficiency of its logistics vehicles and track the vehicles whereabouts to optimize operational costs and increase traffic safety.

Baidu's AI open platform, built on top of Baidu Cloud, offers over 260 AI capabilities, which are tapped by over 2.1 million developers.

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Baidu's natural language processing framework ERNIE (Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration) earned the distinction of the SAIL (Super AI Leader) Award, recognizing inspiring technology breakthroughs, application innovations and AI projects that change people's lives.

Apollo

The Apollo robotaxi operations in Beijing , Changsha and Cangzhou have expanded into larger networks and more complex road conditions, such as downtown streets.

, and Cangzhou have expanded into larger networks and more complex road conditions, such as downtown streets. In May 2020 , Baidu completed the 145,000 square feet Apollo Park in Beijing , an autonomous driving and V2X testing facility that supports testing, operational command center, cloud control system, vehicle warehousing, maintenance and calibration.

iQIYI

iQIYI subscribers reached 104.9 million, up 4% year over year, in June 2020 , and membership revenue was up 19% year over year. iQIYI's large subscriber base further strengthens iQIYI's foundation to produce entertainment blockbuster originals.

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues reached RMB 26.0 billion ($3.69 billion), decreasing 1% year over year. Online marketing revenues were RMB 17.7 billion ($2.50 billion), decreasing 8% year over year. Other revenues were RMB 8.3 billion ($1.18 billion), increasing 18% year over year, driven by the strong growth of iQIYI membership and Baidu's cloud and smart transportation solutions.

Revenue from Baidu Core reached RMB 18.9 billion ($2.68 billion), decreasing 3% year over year. Revenue from iQIYI reached RMB 7.4 billion ($1.05 billion), up 4% year over year. iQIYI membership revenue grew 19% year over year, partially offset by online advertising revenue declining 28% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 13.1 billion ($1.86 billion), decreasing 19% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in traffic acquisition costs, sales tax and surcharges, and costs of goods sold. The decrease in traffic acquisition costs reflected decreasing union revenues, as the Company focused on optimizing profitability over revenue growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 4.4 billion ($625 million), decreasing 16% year over year, primarily due to decreased marketing spending and personnel related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB 4.8 billion ($685 million), increasing 2% year over year.

Operating income was RMB 3.6 billion ($516 million) and operating margin was 14%. Baidu Core operating income was RMB 5.0 billion ($703 million) and Baidu Core operating margin was 26%.

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 5.6 billion ($793 million), and non-GAAP operating margin was 22%. Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 6.5 billion ($917 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 34%.

Total other income was RMB 366 million ($53 million), decreasing 70% year over year, primarily due to loss from equity method investments, which is booked a quarter in arrears and reflects the impact of COVID-19 on its investees.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.2 billion ($174 million), which included tax withholding accrual for dividend distribution to offshore entities, compared to RMB 416 million in Q2 2019.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 3.6 billion ($507 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 10.31 ($1.46). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.4 billion ($626 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.1 billion ($719 million), and non-GAAP net margin was 20%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 14.73 ($ 2.08). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.7 billion ($801 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 30%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 7.0 billion ($993 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 7.8 billion ($1.1 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 41%.

As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 154.1 billion ($21.80 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 144.6 billion ($20.46 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 7.3 billion ($1.04 billion). Free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 8.8 billion ($1.24 billion).

For more information on the adoption of ASU 2019-02 beginning January 1, 2020, in accordance with the new accounting standard, please see explanation under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2020, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 26.3 billion ($3.7 billion) and RMB 28.7 billion ($4.1 billion), representing a growth rate of -6% to 2% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will grow between -7% and 3% year over year. The COVID-19 situation in China is evolving, and business visibility is very limited. The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:15 PM on August 13, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on August 14, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2568424. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "2568424".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until August 21, 2020:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 2568424

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company. The Company's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-5992-8888

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the third quarter of 2020, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also other items that are infrequent or unusual in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Starting from January 1, 2020, Baidu adopted ASU 2019-02, Improvements to Accounting for Costs of Films and License Agreements for Program Materials, which reclassifies cash outflows for costs incurred to acquire licensed contents from investing activities to operating activities. To increase comparability, 2019 free cash flow has been retrospectively adjusted to include cash outflows of acquisition of licensed copyrights, which is presented on the same basis as 2020 and going forward.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."

1 Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

2 Non-GAAP measures are defined in Non-GAAP Financial Measures section. Also see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details.

Baidu, Inc.



























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)























(In millions except for share, per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2) Revenues:



























Online marketing services

19,237

14,243

17,688

2,504

36,894

31,931

4,520 Others

7,089

8,302

8,346

1,181

13,555

16,648

2,355 Total revenues

26,326

22,545

26,034

3,685

50,449

48,579

6,875





























Costs and expenses:



























Cost of revenues(1)

16,116

14,687

13,134

1,859

30,955

27,821

3,938 Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,243

3,852

4,417

625

11,297

8,269

1,170 Research and development(1)

4,734

4,443

4,839

685

8,900

9,282

1,313 Total costs and expenses

26,093

22,982

22,390

3,169

51,152

45,372

6,421 Operating income (loss)

233

(437)

3,644

516

(703)

3,207

454





























Other income (loss):



























Interest income

1,205

1,441

1,312

186

2,277

2,753

390 Interest expense

(805)

(751)

(820)

(116)

(1,498)

(1,571)

(222) Foreign exchange income (loss), net

216

(98)

55

8

(97)

(43)

(6) Gain (loss) from equity method investments

429

181

(1,732)

(245)

(431)

(1,551)

(220) Other income (loss), net

193

(1,816)

1,551

220

1,887

(265)

(37) Total other income (loss), net

1,238

(1,043)

366

53

2,138

(677)

(95)





























Income (loss) before income taxes

1,471

(1,480)

4,010

569

1,435

2,530

359 Income tax expense

416

198

1,222

174

710

1,420

201 Net income (loss)

1,055

(1,678)

2,788

395

725

1,110

158 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,357)

(1,719)

(791)

(112)

(1,360)

(2,510)

(355) Net income attributable to Baidu

2,412

41

3,579

507

2,085

3,620

513



























































Earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals 10 ADSs):























-Basic

6.84

0.05

10.34

1.46

5.86

10.37

1.47 -Diluted

6.57

0.02

10.31

1.46

5.72

10.32

1.46 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:























-Basic

68.38

0.52

103.44

14.64

58.60

103.66

14.67 -Diluted

65.69

0.23

103.06

14.59

57.22

103.20

14.61 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:



















Basic

34,996,791

34,577,763

34,377,658

34,377,658

34,981,800

34,477,710

34,477,710 Diluted

35,044,719

34,757,943

34,505,617

34,505,617

35,055,695

34,631,780

34,631,780





























(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:























Cost of revenues

99

81

108

15

165

189

27 Selling, general and administrative

503

464

550

78

1,019

1,014

144 Research and development

1,022

945

1,188

168

1,648

2,133

302 Total share-based compensation expenses

1,624

1,490

1,846

261

2,832

3,336

473





























(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.0651 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10

statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions except for share information, unaudited)





























December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

33,443

20,349

2,880 Restricted cash

996

1,528

216 Short-term investments

112,924

132,174

18,708 Accounts receivable, net

7,416

6,706

949 Amounts due from related parties

1,594

1,637

232 Other current assets, net

9,189

9,654

1,366 Total current assets

165,562

172,048

24,351













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

18,311

16,894

2,391 Licensed copyrights, net

6,287

5,743

813 Intangible assets, net

1,600

1,633

231 Goodwill

18,250

18,767

2,656 Long-term investments, net

69,410

68,625

9,713 Amounts due from related parties

3,564

3,585

507 Deferred tax assets, net

2,193

1,399

198 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,332

7,352

1,041 Other non-current assets

8,807

8,422

1,193 Total non-current assets

135,754

132,420

18,743













Total assets

301,316

304,468

43,094













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

2,618

3,619

512 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

32,701

31,986

4,527 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

11,062

11,601

1,642 Deferred income

529

507

72 Long-term loans, current portion

737

7,506

1,062 Notes payable, current portion

5,219

-

- Amounts due to related parties

2,231

2,850

403 Operating lease liabilities

2,283

2,379

337 Total current liabilities

57,380

60,448

8,555













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

17

44

6 Deferred revenue

1,009

756

107 Amounts due to related parties

3,846

3,853

545 Long-term loans

7,804

887

126 Notes payable

38,090

45,681

6,466 Convertible senior notes

12,297

12,694

1,797 Deferred tax liabilities

3,273

3,511

497 Operating lease liabilities

4,486

4,404

623 Other non-current liabilities

299

394

57 Total non-current liabilities

71,121

72,224

10,224













Total liabilities

128,501

132,672

18,779













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,109

1,173

166













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

163,599

164,509

23,284 Noncontrolling interests

8,107

6,114

865 Total equity

171,706

170,623

24,149













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and equity

301,316

304,468

43,094

Baidu, Inc.















































Selected Information















































(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)

































































































Three months ended

June 30, 2019 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc. Total revenues

19,540 7,110 (324)

26,326

15,268 7,650 (373)

22,545

18,926 7,412 (304)

26,034

2,679 1,049 (43)

3,685 YOY

























(3%) 4%



(1%)











QOQ

























24% (3%)



15%





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues (1)

9,453 6,981 (318)

16,116

7,088 7,903 (304)

14,687

6,555 6,834 (255)

13,134

928 967 (36)

1,859 Selling, general and administrative (1)

3,898 1,346 (1)

5,243

2,560 1,311 (19)

3,852

3,230 1,196 (9)

4,417

457 169 (1)

625 Research and development (1)

4,080 655 (1)

4,734

3,772 678 (7)

4,443

4,175 664 -

4,839

591 94 -

685 Total costs and expenses

17,431 8,982 (320)

26,093

13,420 9,892 (330)

22,982

13,960 8,694 (264)

22,390

1,976 1,230 (37)

3,169 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























(31%) (2%)



(19%)











Selling, general and administrative

























(17%) (11%)



(16%)











Research and development

























2% 1%



2%











Cost and expenses

























(20%) (3%)



(14%)





























































Operating income (loss)

2,109 (1,872) (4)

233

1,848 (2,242) (43)

(437)

4,966 (1,282) (40)

3,644

703 (181) (6)

516 YOY

























135% (32%)



1464%











QOQ

























169% (43%)



-











Operating margin

11% (26%)



1%

12% (29%)



(2%)

26% (17%)



14%





























































Add: total other income (loss),net

1,664 (426) -

1,238

(414) (629) -

(1,043)

507 (141) -

366

73 (20) -

53 Less: income tax expense

410 6



416

193 5 -

198

1,206 16 -

1,222

172 2 -

174 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

(368) 23 (1,012) (3) (1,357)

(457) (1) (1,261) (3) (1,719)

(157) 3 (637) (3) (791)

(22) - (90) (3) (112) Net income(loss) attributable to Baidu

3,731 (2,327) 1,008

2,412

1,698 (2,875) 1,218

41

4,424 (1,442) 597

3,579

626 (203) 84

507 YOY

























19% (38%)



48%











QOQ

























161% (50%)



8629%











Net margin

19% (33%)



9%

11% (38%)



0%

23% (19%)



14%





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

3,485 (1,526)



1,955

3,348 (1,868)



1,437

6,482 (837)



5,605

917 (118)



793 YOY

























86% (45%)



187%











QOQ

























94% (55%)



290%











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

18% (21%)



7%

22% (24%)



6%

34% (11%)



22%





























































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

(non-GAAP)

4,740 (1,962)



3,635

4,519 (2,482)



3,082

5,656 (956)



5,082

801 (135)



719 YOY

























19% (51%)



40%











QOQ

























25% (61%)



65%











Net margin (non-GAAP)

24% (28%)



14%

30% (32%)



14%

30% (13%)



20%





























































Adjusted EBITDA

4,766 (1,407)



3,355

4,641 (1,746)



2,852

7,771 (716)



7,015

1,100 (101)



993 YOY

























63% (49%)



109%











QOQ

























67% (59%)



146%











Adjusted EBITDA margin

24% (20%)



13%

30% (23%)



13%

41% (10%)



27%





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:











































Cost of revenues

58 41



99

34 47



81

49 59



108

7 8



15 Selling, general and administrative

327 176



503

273 191



464

331 219



550

47 31



78 Research and development

959 63



1,022

877 68



945

1,102 86



1,188

156 12



168 Total share-based compensation

1,344 280



1,624

1,184 306



1,490

1,482 364



1,846

210 51



261 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments









































(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests









































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2019 (RMB)

March 31, 2020 (RMB)

June 30, 2020 (RMB)

June 30, 2020 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

6,074 891 6,965

2,801 (604) 2,197

9,547 (1,358) 8,189

1,351 (192) 1,159 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,713) (7,836) (10,549)

(11,084) (1,610) (12,694)

(8,854) 1,144 (7,710)

(1,254) 162 (1,092) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(8,822) 373 (8,449)

(1,296) (79) (1,375)

(2,211) 823 (1,388)

(312) 116 (196) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

235 170 405

139 64 203

26 (10) 16

3 (1) 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(5,226) (6,402) (11,628)

(9,440) (2,229) (11,669)

(1,492) 599 (893)

(212) 85 (127) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

20,541 14,026 34,567

27,529 6,910 34,439

18,089 4,681 22,770

2,560 663 3,223 At end of period

15,315 7,624 22,939

18,089 4,681 22,770

16,597 5,280 21,877

2,348 748 3,096

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

6,074 891 6,965

2,801 (604) 2,197

9,547 (1,358) 8,189

1,351 (192) 1,159 Less: Capital expenditures

(1,204) (155) (1,359)

(478) (67) (545)

(797) (57) (854)

(113) (8) (121) Less: Acquisition of licensed copyrights(1)

(41) (2,906) (2,947)

- - -

- - -

- - - Free cash flow

4,829 (2,170) 2,659

2,323 (671) 1,652

8,750 (1,415) 7,335

1,238 (200) 1,038



































































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























































(1) Starting from January 1, 2020, Baidu adopted ASU 2019-02, Improvements to Accounting for Costs of Films and License Agreements for Program Materials, which reclassifies cash outflows

for costs incurred to acquire licensed contents from investing activities to operating activities. To increase comparability, 2019 non-GAAP measure of free cash flow has been retrospectively

adjusted to include cash outflows of acquisition of licensed copyrights, which is presented on the same basis as 2020 and going forward.

































Free cash flow, previously reported

4,870 736 5,606

2,323 2,056 4,379

8,750 1,290 10,040

1,238 183 1,421 Less: Acquisition of licensed copyrights

(41) (2,906) (2,947)

- (2,727) (2,727)

- (2,705) (2,705)

- (383) (383) Free cash flow, revised

4,829 (2,170) 2,659

2,323 (671) 1,652

8,750 (1,415) 7,335

1,238 (200) 1,038

Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

















(In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited)

































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2019 (RMB)

March 31, 2020 (RMB)

June 30, 2020 (RMB)

June 30, 2020 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss)

2,109 (1,872) 233

1,848 (2,242) (437)

4,966 (1,282) 3,644

703 (181) 516 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,344 280 1,624

1,184 306 1,490

1,482 364 1,846

210 51 261 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

32 66 98

316 68 384

34 81 115

4 12 16 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

3,485 (1,526) 1,955

3,348 (1,868) 1,437

6,482 (837) 5,605

917 (118) 793

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,281 119 1,400

1,293 122 1,415

1,289 121 1,410

183 17 200 Adjusted EBITDA

4,766 (1,407) 3,355

4,641 (1,746) 2,852

7,771 (716) 7,015

1,100 (101) 993

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

3,731 (2,327) 2,412

1,698 (2,875) 41

4,424 (1,442) 3,579

626 (203) 507 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,337 280 1,495

1,177 306 1,348

1,473 364 1,676

208 51 237 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)(3)

8 52 37

143 54 173

19 65 55

4 9 8 Add: Disposal loss (gain)(3)(4)

(181) - (181)

(252) - (252)

453 - 453

64 - 64 Add: Impairment of long-term investments(3)

162 23 185

1,528 24 1,542

752 48 779

107 7 110 Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments(3)

(285) (1) (286)

(176) - (176)

(2,535) - (2,535)

(359) - (359) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

(32) 11 (27)

401 9 406

1,070 9 1,075

151 1 152 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

4,740 (1,962) 3,635

4,519 (2,482) 3,082

5,656 (956) 5,082

801 (135) 719

































Diluted earnings per ADS





6.57





0.02





10.31





1.46 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.05





0.07





0.07





0.01 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





3.49





8.75





4.35





0.61 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





10.11





8.84





14.73





2.08







































































































































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their

redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects. (3) Net of related tax impact (4) Includes re-measurement gain or loss of previous held equity interest in the acquisition



































SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

Related Links

www.baidu.com

