Baidu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 6, 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, after the U.S. market closes on February 6, 2020. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:15 PM U.S. Eastern Time on February 6, 2020 (9:15 AM Beijing Time on February 7, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65 67135090 Mainland China 4006208038 US: +1 8456750437 UK: +44 2036214779 Hong Kong: +852 30186771



Passcode for all regions: 1571908

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until February 14, 2020:

International: +61 2 8199 0299



Passcode: 1571908

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

