Baidu to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2018

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, after the U.S. market closes on October 30, 2018. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:15 PM on October 30, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on October 31, 2018, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65 67135090 China: 4006208038 US: +1 8456750437 UK: +44 2036214779 Hong Kong: +852 30186771 Passcode for all regions: 8258806

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 7, 2018:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 8258806

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.



About Baidu



Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.



For investor inquiries, please contact:



Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-5992-4958

Email: ir@baidu.com



SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.baidu.com

