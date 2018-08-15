Bailey Brauer Co-Founders Stand Among Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, co-founders of the Dallas-based litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC, have been selected for recognition in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Bailey is being recognized for his appellate work, and Mr. Brauer is included among the leading commercial litigation attorneys in the country. A widely respected litigation boutique, Bailey Brauer and its lawyers have earned multiple honors from BTI Consulting Group, the National Law Journal, Texas Super Lawyers and D Magazine in addition to The Best Lawyers in America.

"As a firm, we have always focused on providing clients with comprehensive legal solutions," said Mr. Brauer. "Earning recognition for both our appellate and litigation expertise is a sign that we have been successful at representing clients in all phases of trial work and appeals."

Mr. Bailey, one of The National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Texas Civil Plaintiff Lawyers, is known for his trial and appellate experience in complex tort and other commercial cases in federal and state appeals courts. In 2017, he was the only Texas-based lawyer selected to the National Law Journal's Elite Boutique Trailblazers honoring legal innovators who are changing the boutique law landscape.

Mr. Brauer, recognized as a leading commercial litigator by various publications, represents companies and high net worth individuals involved in high-stakes business litigation. His practice spans various industries and he has successfully represented clients in both state and federal courts across the country.

The profession's oldest U.S. peer-review guide, The Best Lawyers in America is also among the most respected. Selection is based on confidential evaluations by attorneys in the same practice area and from the same geographic region. For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC



Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

Media Contact:



Rhonda Reddick



800-559-4534



rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC

Related Links

http://www.baileybrauer.com

