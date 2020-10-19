Bailey Brauer Founders Recognized Among State's Top Attorneys

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, founding partners of the Dallas-based trial and appellate firm Bailey Brauer PLLC, have been recognized in the 2020 edition of the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide to the state's top business litigation attorneys.

Mr. Bailey's nationwide complex tort and commercial litigation practice focuses on contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, Packers and Stockyards Act, and wrongful death. His work has successfully saved his trial and appellate clients more than $750 million in potential exposure since 2013.

Clients nationwide rely on Mr. Brauer when facing high-stakes business disputes ranging from breaches of noncompete agreements to allegations of transaction fraud and deceptive trade practices. He has successfully defended clients facing class and collective actions and represented plaintiffs and defendants in complex tort and negligence cases.

"Our clients know they can depend upon us for exceptional service and to provide consistently positive results," said Mr. Bailey.

"Professional honors demonstrate a respect for that approach from our peers in the legal world," added Mr. Brauer.

Texas Super Lawyers selection is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review. Published annually by Thomson Reuters, the full listing appears in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines, and can be found online at http://www.superlawyers.com .

Earlier this year, firm attorney Ben Stewart was named among the state's top business litigation attorneys by Texas Rising Stars. A companion guide to Super Lawyers, it recognizes attorneys who are 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less.

Super Lawyers is just the latest honor for Mr. Bailey and Mr. Brauer, who were recognized as "agents of change" in 2019 as Texas Legal Trailblazers by Texas Lawyer magazine. Their work has also earned individual and firm recognition from Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, D Magazine, the National Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and BTI Consulting Group.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/ .

