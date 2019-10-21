Bailey Glasser Names Elizabeth Ryan Diversity Partner

"We are honored that Elizabeth is willing to take on such an important role within our firm," said Bailey Glasser Founder Benjamin L. Bailey . "Elizabeth is a pioneer in the legal field and was one of the first female partners at the firm. We feel that this role is a natural fit for her." Ryan works at the firm's Boston office, and concentrates her practice on consumer and employment class actions, as well as the representation of relators in False Claims Act cases. She began her legal career as a staff attorney at Neighborhood Legal Services in Washington DC, and served as Consumer Law Fellow at the National Consumer Law Center in Boston.

"We all know that having a diverse workforce makes the entire company stronger and that is especially true when we are working on behalf of our clients," said Bailey Glasser Founder Brian A. Glasser. "We believe that by creating this role within the firm, we will create new opportunities to help all of our lawyers grow professionally and provide better counsel to our clients."

