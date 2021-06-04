Bailey's Holding Company President Kevin Beckstead Announced as New President of Allied Agents Association

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey's Holding Company President, Kevin Beckstead, has been elected to serve as The Allied Agents Association's new president. Bailey's Holding Company operates Bailey's Moving & Storage which is regionally located in Utah and Colorado, an agent for Allied Van Lines. With over 40 years in the industry, Beckstead has been chosen to continue the Association's role, to guide both Sirva and their vast network of Allied Agents through policy and organizational improvements.

For over 30 years the Allied Agents Association (AAA) has operated with agents across the nation, bridging the gap between Allied Van Lines, owned by SIRVA Worldwide and independently owned Allied Agents. Allied has over 400 agents in North America who connect with a global network. Together with Sirva, the AAA works to enhance marketing efforts, coordinate hauling, and provide up-to-date technology infrastructure.

The AAA gives a vast network of agencies a single negotiating body to arrange effective policies with Allied. According to its mission statement, the AAA, "is organized to foster the interests of its members; to identify issues... and to conduct studies, research, and educational programs for the purpose of improving the business of its members." With a motto of "agents helping agents", the AAA does not work to benefit any one van line agent over any other in the network and instead works to build the agencies together.

As the association's new president, Beckstead will continue to build bridges. Beckstead's years of experience in the AAA, combined with his years of experience in the moving industry, made him a top choice to work on behalf of the agent family. Throughout his tenure at Bailey's, Beckstead has held positions in every department of a moving company. He has gained a vast understanding of the industry, from operations, management, dispatch, sales, and marketing.

"Kevin has been an integral part of the AAA for many years. He has served on the marketing, international and executive committees - and is prepared to lead the AAA. Kevin understands the business needs of the agent family and understands how to effectively work with Allied Van Lines to move the industry forward," said Michael Arveseth, CFO of Bailey's Holding Company.

SOURCE Bailey’s Holding Company

Related Links

https://www.baileysholding.com

