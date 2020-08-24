Baileys Introduces New Limited Time Offering, Baileys Apple Pie, And Declares Friendsgiving In August, Because Why Not?

In fact, Friendsgiving might not even exist as we know it today without Baileys. In 2011, the brand was one of the pioneers in introducing the U.S. to Friendsgiving celebrations,1 and since then the term rose to national prominence. As an expert in all things treating, Baileys holds close the notion that indulging just tastes better with friends and family. The launch of the new limited time Baileys Apple Pie gives people even more reasons to enjoy their favorite treat any time, even starting in August (it is apple season after all)! Baileys Apple Pie blends the classic flavors of freshly baked apple pie and creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of cinnamon and spice for a truly unique Baileys taste experience this season.

Whether partaking in a virtual Friendsgiving or reconnecting with a small group of friends and family, Baileys is perfect for all things Fall. The brand has partnered with home delivery service Cocktail Courier and celebrity pastry chef/TV personality Zac Young to curate a Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit in celebration of the timeless taste of apple pie a la mode. The special offering is complete with everything needed to make The Apple of My Chai cocktail which is an indulgent spin on a chai tea latte for that oh-so-typical end of the night toast, along with Baileys Apple PieCookies – a unique take on a mini apple crumb pie featuring warmly spiced cookies infused with a Baileys Apple Pie filling and topped with oat crumble - so you don't show up to the virtual party empty-handed.

"Apple pie is a timeless, nostalgic American treat meant to be shared among loved ones. With the launch of Baileys Apple Pie, we hope to provide consumers with a convenient way to experience this familiar comfort," said Stacey Cunningham, Director of Liqueurs at Diageo. "We encourage consumers to celebrate the 'season' responsibly and enjoy the indulgence of Baileys Apple Pie with friends and family."



The Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit is now available nationwide (while supplies lasts) for purchase on www.cocktailcourier.com. You can also send the kit to friends and family to encourage them to celebrate the 'holiday' with you early this year, because why wait? It is 2020 after all.

And if you're just looking to just purchase a bottle of the limited-edition Baileys Apple Pie, the liqueur is available nationwide while supplies last wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml. bottle. Enjoy Baileys Apple Pie neat, over ice, in coffee or chai tea or even over ice cream - a classic flavor for a modern adult treat. For more information please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

Whenever you plan to celebrate Friendsgiving this year, please make sure to enjoy Baileys Apple Pie responsibly with loved ones of legal drinking age.

About BAILEYS™ Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier provides cocktail enthusiasts with innovative cocktail kits featuring top shelf liquors, unique ingredients, bar-quality garnishes, all in one easy-to-use kit delivered directly to your door! Our kits feature recipes from the nation's top bartenders and come in a range of sizes to make 2 to 16+ drinks! In addition to our fun subscription service, we have Cocktail Kits available as one-off a la carte purchases for everything from gifting to parties.



For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com and follow @CocktailCourier on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

About Zac Young

Recognized as one of the country's top Pastry Chefs, Zac Young has made his name synonymous with whimsical takes on classic American desserts, including his all-in-one Thanksgiving Dessert Sensation: The PieCaken. Trained in France and working in esteemed kitchens such as Bouchon Bakery, Zac quickly made as splash as Pastry Chef at Butter Restaurant, Corporate Pastry Chef for The David Burke Group and creating a donut revolution at Flex Mussels Restaurants. His current partnership with Goldbelly for nationwide shipping of his unique holiday cakes delights tens of thousands of guests each year. Zac's wit and pastry wisdom are fixtures on Food Network including, Halloween Baking Championship, Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Unique Sweets and The Food Network Kitchen App.



Follow Zac on Instagram: @Zac_Young

Visit www.piecakenbakeshop.com for more treats from his sprinkled mind

1 Source: Merriam-Webster (2020)

Media contact:

Hunter

[email protected]

SOURCE Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur

Related Links

https://www.baileys.com

