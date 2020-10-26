Bain & Company and Hunt Scanlon Launch Talent Intelligence Partnership

GREENWICH, Conn. and NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, the leading global advisor to the private equity industry, and Hunt Scanlon Media, the leading talent intelligence provider to the human capital and private equity sectors, have entered into a partnership to gather data to better understand current PE portfolio company executive talent issues and their link to investment performance.

"With more detailed insight on the critical talent issues facing the private equity sector, our collaboration with Hunt Scanlon will allow us to work together to develop solutions that drive value creation," said Johanne Dessard, global financial investors/private equity practice director at Bain & Company.

The aggregate results of a joint survey now underway will be featured in Bain & Company's 12th annual Global PE Report in February 2021, as well as at Hunt Scanlon's private equity talent conferences to be held in New York, San Francisco and London next year.

"Hunt Scanlon has been collecting actionable talent data for more than three decades," said Christopher W. Hunt, president of Hunt Scanlon. "We believe this partnership with Bain & Company will allow for a quantifiable, data-driven look at value creation and how top talent enriches returns."

If you would like to participate in this year's survey please contact Erik Boender and/or Trystan Sarcone in the market intelligence unit at Hunt Scanlon at the email addresses below. Participants will receive a summary of the Bain & Company survey results and/or a copy of the 2021 Bain & Company PE Report.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 59 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry. https://www.bain.com

About Hunt Scanlon Media

Hunt Scanlon Media has been informing the senior talent management sector for over 30 years. Our global news and market intelligence data comes in many forms, including daily newswires, talent leadership reports, newsletter briefings, global executive leadership conferences, and social media alerts. Our privately-held advisory company, based in Greenwich, Conn., successfully facilitates merger & acquisition transactions across the human capital sector. Today, our platforms connect millions of professionals in talent acquisition, executive recruiting, and across the private equity sector, empowering business leaders and their service providers to gain sophisticated insights in order to make hiring decisions and achieve competitive outcomes for their businesses. http://huntscanlon.com

Media Contacts:

Erik Boender

Chief Market Strategist

Hunt Scanlon Media

[email protected]

Trystan Sarcone

Vice President of Special Projects

Hunt Scanlon Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media

Related Links

http://huntscanlon.com/

