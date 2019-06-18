Bainbridge Promotes Dana Caudell to President, Property Management

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, today announced the promotion of Dana Caudell to President, Property Management.

In her new position, Caudell will continue to provide leadership for Bainbridge's property management, operations and marketing teams. She also plays a critical role in the creation and integration of forward-looking programs and initiatives to continue to build upon Bainbridge's success.

Caudell, who has more than two decades of experience in the apartment industry, joined Bainbridge in January 2017 as Vice President, Asset Management and Property Management. Later that year, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, and her responsibilities expanded from overseeing new developments to third-party and stabilized assets as well.

"The past several years have been a tremendously exciting time for our company, and Dana's strong leadership and vast array of multifamily experience have been important drivers of our success," said Kevin Keane, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bainbridge. "It is always her goal to create a positive workplace environment in which both teamwork and individuality are encouraged, and creative thinking is supported. We look forward to the many contributions Dana will make in her new role."

Caudell's promotion comes during a period of strong growth for Bainbridge. This spring, the company was named for the third straight year to the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 25 Developers list. Bainbridge placed 10th in the nation for 2019. The company also was ranked No. 14 on NMHC's 2019 Top 25 Builders List. Additionally, Bainbridge is seeking to continue expanding its management services along the East Coast while also exploring selective new market opportunities.

Prior to joining Bainbridge, Caudell led the operational teams of regional multifamily developers throughout the Southeast. Her experience in the multifamily industry includes oversight of acquisitions, development, marketing, associate training as well as institutional commercial and residential asset management.

Attending the University of South Carolina's School of Journalism fueled Caudell's passion for public speaking and the art of skillful communication. Caudell holds the coveted CPM designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), a LCAM license in the state of Florida and the CAPS designation through the National Apartment Association. She currently serves on IREM's Global Council. Her dedication to the multifamily industry also has been demonstrated through her leadership roles with multiple apartment associations over the course of her career.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and Bethesda, Md., with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, GA, Denver, CO and New York City, NY. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

