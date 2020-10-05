BairesDev Announces the Appointment of New Chief Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, the leading nearshore software development company in Latin America, announced today the appointment of Andrew Burgert as the company's new Chief Business Officer. Burgert will lead the Sales, Client Services, and M&A areas, effective immediately.

"Andrew's unique success in delivering exceptional results for global organizations is exactly what BairesDev needs during this period of significant growth," said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev. "As we continue to expand our worldwide presence, Andrew's experience developing teams that build innovative technology solutions for top companies will help us fuel our growth and bring us into new markets."

Before joining BairesDev, Burgert was Managing Director at Globant and worked in several executive and management roles at top San Francisco-based companies. Burgert also founded Alten Capital, a private investment firm, and Nextive, a technology services company. He brings more than 20 years of experience in technology, private and public investing, investment banking, consulting and management roles at operating companies.

The appointment of Burgert as Chief Business Officer is a strategic move from BairesDev to secure its momentum in the technology solutions industry, a growth that has put the company among the top 10% of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States as recognized by the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

"As the business landscape continues to evolve and companies are impacted with changes in technology, I see that more than ever there is a need for extremely agile digital acceleration partners that can help organizations become more relevant and connect further with their customers and employees" said Burgert. "BairesDev is best positioned in the industry to drive excellence in this regard and I am extremely excited to continue to drive growth for us."

As companies review the impact that technology is having on their business models and operations, BairesDev provides them with the digital acceleration capabilities those organizations are effectively looking for. With Burgert at the helm of the company's business affairs, BairesDev expects to continue moving forward in that path while expanding its tight commitment to the company's core mission - working with the Top 1% of IT Talent to deliver unparalleled end-to-end technology solutions and provide value to foster its clients' success.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is the leading nearshore software development company in Latin America. With more than 1300 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom.

