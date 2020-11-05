BairesDev is recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev was selected as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. The technology solutions company ranked 9th with a 2 year-growth of 525.8%, an astonishing revenue increase that put the company in rarefied air among companies that grew 500% or higher in the same period.

BairesDev also achieved such ranking thanks to its contribution to job creation within the Bay Area region. Of the 6,300 jobs added by the SFBT's Fast 100, only 6 companies hired 200+ employees in the last 2 years, with BairesDev contributing 554 new jobs to the region's total. Such a growth level both in revenue and collaborators highlights the company's vast potential to keep on expanding and improving the delivery of innovative technology solutions.

The sustained growth BairesDev has shown over the year is intimately linked to the company's distributed team methodologies that are intertwined within its DNA. By putting remote work at its core, BairesDev can access a wider talent pool which, after a strict AI-powered selection process, allows it to work with the Top 1% of IT talent in the Americas. This, in turn, lets BairesDev increase its productivity, cost-effectiveness, and agility, all of which translates into added value for all the company's clients.

Having such a combination of a remote philosophy and a smart work approach enabled BairesDev to keep business as usual throughout the current global health crisis. That framework was as fundamental throughout 2020 as it has been throughout the 11+ of the company's existence. In fact, smart work has been instrumental in providing BairesDev with enough agility to secure long-standing partnerships with organizations such as Google, Pinterest, Rolls-Royce, Motorola, EY, SiriusXM, and ViacomCBS to further their digital acceleration processes.

The San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 list ranks companies by percent growth in revenue over the past three years. The companies that made it into the list represent the best in their industries both in terms of revenue growth and job creation.

To find out more, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/news/2020/10/29/100-fastest-growing-companies-bay-area-2020.html

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully-customizable end-to-end solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 1,300 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BairesDev

Related Links

https://www.bairesdev.com

