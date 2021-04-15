BairesDev Recognized by EdTech Digest at the 2021 EdTech Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, the leading software outsourcing and technology solutions company from San Francisco, was recently recognized by EdTech Digest for its commitment and contributions to education technology. This honor took place in the latest edition of the EdTech Awards, where the company shared the spotlight with several other renowned organizations, including Adobe, ViewSonic, edX, and Lucid for Education.

Each year, EdTech Digest brings together the best and brightest innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology for their outstanding contributions in transforming education. As a company driven by talent and innovation, BairesDev is proud to use technology to build a better future for learners and leaders. "We are a remote-first company because we believe that talent can come from anywhere", says Nacho De Marco, CEO & Co-Founder of the company, "and, for us, betting on education technology is a huge part of helping that talent grow".

In this 11th edition of The EdTech Awards, all contestants were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. After a thorough judging process, BairesDev successfully stood out in all of these categories thanks to the talented software engineers behind the company's education technology initiatives and the high-quality software services they provide to companies worldwide.

"We're extremely thankful and humbled by this recognition from EdTech Awards", continued De Marco. "Our team has worked really hard to accelerate the digital transformation of education, and we are looking forward to bringing more high-quality software solutions to the EdTech field in the near future."

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 2,000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

