BairesDev Wins Award for Best Company for Diversity 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company in the Americas, was selected as one of the Best Companies for Diversity in the USA at the 2020 Comparably Awards. The company was one of the winners in the Large Companies category, sharing the honor with renowned organizations like Facebook, Google, Netflix, Hubspot, Blizzard, and Adobe.

BairesDev was recognized with such an award thanks to an impressive 96/100 diversity score in Comparably, which places it in the top 5% of companies in the USA with 1,001-5,000 employees. Such a score is based on 650+ anonymous reviews by BairesDev employees, all of which provide an insight into how the company's workforce feels and rates their experience, especially when it comes to team diversity.

This award serves as a testament to BairesDev's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Since its foundation, the company's focus has always been on working with the Top 1% of IT talent no matter who they are or where they come from. That's what led BairesDev to where it is today - collaborating with over 1,500 IT professionals across 27 countries.

BairesDev also invests heavily in supporting organizations that promote career development for women and minorities in engineering. It does so through its revamped B-Grants program, which has the company teaming up with clients and non-profit organizations to provide opportunities for talented people who are underrepresented in the IT industry.

The Best Company for Diversity 2020 award marks yet another milestone for BairesDev in this challenging year. During the course of 2020, the technology solutions company was recognized with several awards, including Comparably's Best Companies for Compensation, INC's America's fastest-growing companies, and CEO World Awards' Company of the Year. All of those awards come to show BairesDev's notorious performance over the last 12 months, which wouldn't have been possible without the help of its highly-skilled and diverse team.

Comparably Awards are given out according to sentiment ratings provided by different employees who anonymously rate their employers on the platform. The winners are determined based on a thorough questionnaire that covers nearly 20 corporate culture categories, including compensation, leadership, professional development, and diversity, to name a few.

