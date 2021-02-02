BaishanCloud Partners with Chinafy to Expand Cross-border Content Delivery Ecosystem

For more information about BaishanCloud Partner Program and how to become a partner, please visit www.baishancloud.com/partner-program.

For more information about Chinafy Partners and how to become a partner, please visit https://www.chinafy.com/partners.

About BaishanCloud

Founded in April 2015, BaishanCloud (Baishan) is a leading global cloud data service provider specializing in data life cycle management. With a strong emphasis on data interactions and exchanges, Baishan's cloud product suite is comprised of cloud delivery, cloud edge security, and cloud API management.

Baishan now has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Seattle, and Shenzhen as well as R&D centers in Xiamen and Guian.

About Chinafy

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Chinafy (www.chinafy.com) is on a mission to put the world's second largest economy within reach for global companies everywhere with their Web Performance Solutions for China. Chinafy's platform accelerates, optimizes and protects any internet property for delivery in China without adding hardware or manually modifying a line of code. By combining intelligent China-specific resource optimizations, with a multi-layer infrastructure, internet properties are able to achieve significant improvements in performance, a decrease in bounce rates, and increase in conversions in China in a more cost-effective, results-driven way.

SOURCE BaishanCloud