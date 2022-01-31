Baja Fresh's Seasonal Menu Offerings are Filled with Flavor

New Chicken Flautas Platter – two large crispy flautas filled with fire-grilled chicken, fajita veggies, cheese, and salsa verde. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans





– one flauta served with a pronto queso Chicken Tortilla Soup – roasted tomato and tortilla soup with fire-grilled chicken topped with fresh sliced avocado, cheese, onion & cilantro mix and tortilla strips

"We are thrilled to introduce two brand-new flauta offerings that are sure to bring our guests a fun and flavorful new way to enjoy Baja Fresh," said Lindsay Seli, senior national marketing manager at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Baja Fresh. "In addition, back by popular demand, we are excited to announce the return of the Chicken Tortilla Soup to participating Baja Fresh menus for a limited time and while supplies last."

Additionally, you can earn points for every Baja Fresh purchase made in-store or online*! Become a member of Club Baja Rewards for exclusive offers, plus earn one point for every $1 spent pre-tax. For every 100 points, registered members will receive a $10 reward.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

