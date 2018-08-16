Bak USA Named Finalist in 2018 MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bak USA, a social impact enterprise that builds mobile computers, was named a finalist in the 2018 North American MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge (IIC), a global competition that awards entrepreneurs using technology to reinvent the future of work.

"We believe in doing things differently," said Christian Bak, co-founder and vice president of product at Bak USA. "Our people-centric approach to advanced manufacturing with collaborative robotics gives us a competitive edge in an industry that relies on overseas production and automation."

The IIC awards prizes to entrepreneurs in four categories that holistically represent the solution types necessary to reinvent the future of work, including: Skill Development & Opportunity Matching; Technology Access; Income Growth and Job Creation; and Financial Inclusion. Bak USA was recognized in the Income Growth and Job Creation category. From among the many applications received, MIT's in-region experts rated Bak USA's approach to driving economic opportunity in the digital age as best-in-class.

"It is a wonderful recognition of our commitment to building a company with a strong sense of purpose, all of which is made possible by our talented employees and their commitment to our bold vision," said Bak.

Bak USA, along with the other 12 finalists, will convene at the IIC North America Celebration in Detroit on September 27 to compete for a chance to win $20,000 and the opportunity to advance to the IIC Global Grand Prize Gala, hosted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA on November 8.

The IIC is the flagship global initiative of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE). The IIC North American region is hosted in collaboration with Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to celebrate and support entrepreneurs that are using technology to improve economic opportunity for workers.

