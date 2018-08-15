Baked by Melissa to Celebrate 10th Birthday with a Chance to Win Cupcakes for the Next 10 Years in the "Find the Golden Cupcake" Contest

Baked by Melissa will be wrapping every Latest & Greatest cupcake assortment sold in-stores and online now through October 7th with a special golden cupcake scratch off sleeve. 10 lucky winners will have the chance to scratch and win the grand prize of 100 birthday cupcakes for 10 years. As an added surprise, the Mini of the Month Vanilla Cookies & Cream cupcakes in these winning packs will feature a special gold stuffing.

Baked by Melissa was founded by Melissa Ben-Ishay in 2008 after she was fired from her job in advertising. Upon learning the news, she ran to her older brother's office. He recommended she go home to bake her cupcakes and that they would start a business out of it. Melissa had already been known for baking cupcakes to share with the people she loved. Baked by Melissa was born that day. After 6 months of catering events and hugely successful holiday market pop ups, Baked by Melissa opened its first retail location in New York's Soho neighborhood. Now 10 years later, the company operates 14 retail locations and ships its products nationwide through a thriving E-commerce business.

"When I began making cupcakes at my apartment on that fateful day after being fired, I could never have imagined what Baked by Melissa would become," said President Melissa Ben-Ishay. "These last 10 years have been a magical journey, and I feel incredibly lucky to have created a company that makes people happy. I am excited to continue working with our hard-working, passionate team to bring the delicious joy of Baked by Melissa to as many people as we can around the country."

Baked by Melissa is the New York City-based brand famous for its signature, bite-size cupcakes and treats. Passionate about baking since childhood and with the idea that people should be able to taste more flavors without a post-dessert guilt trip, Melissa Ben-Ishay decided to do what she loved and launched the company in 2008 after being fired from her job in advertising. Today, Baked by Melissa operates 14 stores and ships its products nationwide.

