Baked Goods Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

May 23, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baked Goods Market value is set to grow by USD 165.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Moreover, the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is notably driving the baked goods market growth and growing demand for organic and gluten-free products will be the key trend in near future.
Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Bread and Rolls
- Cakes and Pastries
- Cookies
- Others
The baked goods market share growth by the bread and rolls segment will be significant during the forecast period. The bread and rolls segment of the global baked goods market primarily includes products such as whole wheat bread, sourdough, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. The increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls is a major factor driving the growth of the segment. The increase in demand for free-from products such as bread, pies, and cakes is expected to encourage other major vendors to offer such products during the forecast period. The recent innovations in the baking ingredient industry have largely supported the growth of the segment since 2018.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for baked goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of global players in the region through organic and inorganic organizational developments will facilitate the baked goods market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Vendors
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Britannia Industries Ltd.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Flowers Foods Inc.
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Warburtons Ltd.
- Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
The baked goods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Driver
The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is one of the major factors driving the baked goods market growth across the globe. In-store bakeries offer a substantial range of fresh-baked products, whole-grain bread, and specialty bakery products such as parbaked, pre-baked, or bake-off range of products. Consumers prefer in-store bakeries, situated in supercenters and clubhouses, as one-stop destinations because of the freshness and quality of their products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are introducing their in-store bakeries, which produce private label bakery products and sell them at lower prices. Subsequently, they have become a preferred option among price-conscious customers.
Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Trend
The growing demand for organic and gluten-free products is one of the significant baked goods market trends expected to stimulate market growth in the coming years. Health-conscious consumers prefer organic baking products and ingredients such as aluminum-free baking powder, gluten-free flour, and organic baking flour. Several market vendors are launching new products in organic variants to capitalize on this opportunity. Organic coconut flour, whole-wheat, and multigrain-based products are gaining popularity. Gluten-free banana bread, gluten-free sorghum bread, and several other varieties of gluten-free bread are being launched to target customers with gluten allergies.
Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Scope
The Baked Goods Market report covers the following areas:
Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baked goods market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baked goods market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baked goods market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baked goods market, vendors
|
Baked Goods Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 165.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.43
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on consumer staples market
3.4.3.1 Short-term impact
3.4.3.2 Long-term impact
3.4.3.3 Recovery phase
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Bread and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Cookies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles
8.1.2 Increased snacking and indulgence consumption
8.1.3 Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices
8.2.2 Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity
8.2.3 Stringent government regulations
Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free baked goods
8.3.2 Innovations in baked goods
8.3.3 Increasing online presence of baked goods vendors
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Associated British Foods Plc
Overview
Business segments
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.
Overview
Product and service
Key offerings
10.5 Campbell Soup Co.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.6 Flowers Foods Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
10.7 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.8 JAB Holding Co. Sarl
Overview
Product and service
Key news
Key offerings
10.9 Kellogg Co.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.10 Mondelez International Inc.
Overview
Business segments
Key news
Key offerings
Segment focus
10.11 Warburtons Ltd.
Overview
Product and service
Key news
Key offerings
10.12 Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business segments
Key offerings
Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market Definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 93: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
