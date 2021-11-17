Baked Goods Market size to grow by USD 165.49 billion | Rising Prominence of In-store Bakeries in Supermarkets as Key Driver | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Revenue generating segments highlights and insights on market analysis of coming years - View FREE Sample

The report is segmented by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Vendor Insights

The global baked goods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance,- In April 2020, Campbell Soup Co., the snack brand, Goldfish, partnered with America's hot sauce brand, Franks RedHot, in order to create a spicier version of the crackers called Goldfish Franks RedHot crackers. Similarly, In April 2021, Mondelez International Inc partnered with Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), a supplier of cocoa beans and cocoa ingredients.



The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Associated British Foods Plc

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Warburtons Ltd.

Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the Baked Goods market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 34% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

China and Japan are the key markets for the baked goods market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of global players in the region through organic and inorganic organizational developments will facilitate the bakery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The growing demand for organic and gluten-free products is one of the significant baked goods market trends expected to stimulate market growth in the coming years. Health-conscious consumers prefer organic baking products and ingredients such as aluminum-free baking powder, gluten-free flour, and organic baking flour. Several market vendors are launching new products in organic variants to capitalize on this opportunity. Organic coconut flour, whole-wheat, and multigrain-based products are gaining popularity.

Fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the market. The prices of all the ingredients are rising due to the increasing costs of production. As a result, manufacturers of bread and rolls incur more costs on raw materials. Furthermore, the supply of raw materials may be affected due to adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, strikes, governmental controls, natural disasters, supply shortages, or other unexpected events. This increasing cost, in turn, increases product prices. This becomes a challenge for marketers to introduce new product varieties with specific ingredients that enrich the taste and attract more consumers.

Baked Goods Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovations

Baked Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 165.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

