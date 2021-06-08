Baker Botts L.L.P. Represents JSW in Its Antitrust Group Boycott Lawsuit in Southern District of Texas Against Nucor, United States Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs

HOUSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Botts L.L.P. is pleased to represent Plaintiffs JSW Steel (USA) Inc. and JSW Steel Ohio, Inc. (collectively, "JSW") in their important antitrust lawsuit filed today in the Southern District of Texas against three of the largest domestic steel companies, Nucor Corp., United States Steel Corp., and Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., including its recent acquisition, AK Steel Holding Corp. The lawsuit alleges that the defendant companies conspired to boycott and refused to supply JSW with a critical feedstock, domestic semi-finished steel slab, beginning in 2018 and continuing until today. JSW alleges that defendants' cartel cost them hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profits, increased their expenses and caused them other damages, and also led to higher prices and significant harm to U.S. steel buyers and significantly fewer jobs for U.S. steel workers.

The Baker Botts team is led by partners Joseph Ostoyich and Michael Calhoon, special counsel Julie Rubenstein, and associates Christopher Wilson and JoAnna Adkisson. The team looks forward to vindicating the important rights of its clients.

