Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Protecting DFW with Anti-COVID-19 Air Filtration Systems

DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With news of the coronavirus' airborne droplets being able to be neutralized via advanced filtration, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric is responding by affording Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners state-of-the-art HVAC testing and Next-Gen products to combat the pandemic.

As the virus re-surges throughout Texas and parts of America, infectious disease experts are learning that COVID-19 can be contracted by inhaling tiny, invisible particles that hang in stagnant air for hours. A recent investigation by ABC's Good Morning America revealed that a combination of HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters and UV light are homeowners' best defense against the virus droplets.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said recently that large malls should be required to install HEPA systems before re-opening. Delta Airlines is also equipping its fleet of aircraft with HEPA filters, while American Airlines said its planes have been using the systems since the 1990s.

The licensed HVAC professionals at Baker Brothers can inspect current systems and suggest a solution from their extensive line of HEPA and UV products.

"Obviously cleaning surfaces is still important but cleaning the air that recirculates through homes and buildings is now a huge focus," industrial hygiene specialist Nancy McClellan told GMA.

HEPA systems – when properly installed by Baker Brothers technicians – can remove 99.7% of particles as small as .3 microns.

Says Dr. Rajat Mittal, a professor studying the dynamics of COVID-19 particles, "That is potentially good news, because almost all the droplets that are going to be carrying viruses are all within that range."

With COVID-19 finding new ways to harm Metroplex residents, Baker Brothers is ready to help homeowners protect the health and safety of their family by installing the best defense available.

"We're certainly seeing a rise in the demand for increased safety measures in DFW homes," says Baker Brothers president Jimmie Dale. "Our commitment is to meet those needs, while keeping both our customers and employees safe during this trying time. We're honored to provide the best home defenses available for our DFW family."

ABOUT BAKER BROTHERS

Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air, & Electric is a full-service licensed and insured contractor that has been serving the greater DFW area since 1945. Baker Brothers is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and has been a Consumer Choice Award Winner from 2006-2019. To learn more about Baker Brothers Plumbing Air & Electric visit www.bakerbrothersplumbing.com or call 214-324-8811. Licenses: JIMMIE DALE, JR. M-30505 | TACLB00052136E | TECL 33522

